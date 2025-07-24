Calvin brings you everything you need to get Fantasy ready for round 20

Lachie Whitfield takes a mark during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Geelong in round 18, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

FANTASY finals are right around the corner, and round 20 is the last chance to get your team ready before the pressure gets cranked up another notch.

It has been another eventful and fun year of AFL Fantasy. But now, things are about to get serious. This is the final week before things really heat up, before finals kick off for the teams that have managed to ride the bumps to make their league's final cut.

If you're sitting pretty, a double downgrade might be on the cards - cashing up for round 21 so you can launch into your finals campaign with some big moves.

But if you're still battling to make the cut, now is the time to sneak a cheeky glance at your opponent's team for this week and plot your way into that final spot.

Wherever you're sitting in the race for premiership glory, you've come to the right place - because it's time to get Fantasy ready for the round ahead. Game on, legends!

Trap or treat?

Here are some of the traps to avoid and some treats worth considering for the round ahead.

Connor Rozee (MID/DEF, $1,022,000) - TRAP

This will not be a popular option. If Rozee plays... he can still be traded and moved to a much safer premium option. He has a broken hand and there are other premiums out there scoring 130-plus who don't. Just saying...

Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $921,000) - TRAP

Even at a juicy price, you can still wait a week before grabbing Whitfield who is destined to be tagged for the fifth time by James Jordon. Even though Whitfield has averaged 103 against him in his last three games – there is still danger.

Lachie Whitfield in action during the R18 match between GWS and Geelong at Engie Stadium on July 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Matt Kennedy (MID/FWD, $918,000) - TREAT

One man's trash is another man's treasure. After a three-week patch where Kennedy averaged 67, he bounced back last week with a triple-figure score. Kennedy meets Essendon on Friday and should provide an instant reward.

Sam Flanders (DEF/MID, $727,000) - TREAT

With some people shopping in tricky price brackets... Flanders could be the saviour. Coming off 107, Flanders may even get moved back into defence off the back of Daniel Rioli's injury. If the role is there he could be 100-plus.

Sam Flanders is tackled by Harvey Thomas during the match between Greater Western Sydney and Gold Coast in R15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Will Lorenz (MID, $275,000) - TREAT

The most traded in player this week is currently Lorenz who is the pick of the rookies. Lorenz scored 57 last week against Hawthorn in wet conditions. With Power out of the finals race, now is the time to give games to the kid from the 2023 draft.

Most traded in

Will Lorenz (MID, $275,000)

Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $921,000)

Matt Kennedy (MID/FWD, $918,000)

Jack Steele (MID, $1,060,000)

Josh Dunkley (MID, $1,003,000)

A tackle is worth four points, a chance for holding the ball and then a free kick. All up this is worth a potential eight points and we need players who are willing to get their hands dirty.

For whatever reason... over the last two weeks, Jack Steele (MID, $1,060,000) and Josh Dunkley (MID, $1,003,000) have once again mastered the art and taken their tackle count to a whole new level. Both have averaged 14 a game over this short period that has seen them average 128 and 135 respectively.

Josh Dunkley handballs during Brisbane's clash against West Coast in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Most traded out

Zak Johnson (MID, $483,000)

Jason Horne-Francis (MID/FWD, $747,000)

Harry Rowston (MID, $451,000)

Connor Rozee (MID/DEF, $1,022,000)

Nic Martin (DEF/FWD, $941,000)

Sitting in at No.7 on the most traded out players for round 20 is the Carlton champion Sam Docherty (MID/DEF, $877,000). Docherty has been one of our Fantasy favourites over his 11-year career and hit his Fantasy peak in 2017 when he averaged 117 from his 22 games.

He'll be sadly missed and behalf of all Fantasy players, young and old... thanks Doc and all the best for what lies ahead.

Sam Docherty celebrates a goal during Carlton's clash against Melbourne in round 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Draft: One-week wonders

A strategy in Draft is to find one-week streaming options. This means finding a player who has low ownership (most likely on the waiver wire) and is an option for a one-week play. You may require a player like this to fill any holes in your team while you wait for an injured player to return or for one of your players to gain dual-position status.

Here are some players with low ownership that might be worth a punt on for this week.

Wayne Milera (DEF) v Port Adelaide - With two triple-figure scores in the last three weeks, it's mind-blowing that Milera is only found in 17 per cent of leagues. Check those waivers right now and get on.

Brady Hough (DEF/MID) v Fremantle - Even if Hough is tagging... he's still in the middle around the ball. He sits behind Harley Reid for the most CBAs for midfielders at West Coast this year and scored 100 last week.

Jack Ross (MID/FWD) v Collingwood - Ross has now averaged 89 in the last three weeks which ranks him as the 10th best forward during this time. He scored 101 last week and is getting bulk time in the midfield.

Jack Ross in action during Richmond's clash against West Coast in round 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Draft: Captain smokies

In Draft, every player is unique so it's important to think outside the box when it comes to finding a captain. Here are some options to consider if you're a lucky owner.

Dayne Zorko v Gold Coast @ People First Stadium, SAT 1.20pm AEST

If you are a Zorko owner, then he must have the VC badge this week. He loves playing the Suns and has scored 100, 139 and 184 against them in his last three games. Although he battled a foot injury last week... he should be fine.

Max Holmes v North Melbourne @ Marvel Stadium, SAT 7.35pm AEST

It's a match-up right in Holmes' hitting zone. The Kangaroos are the second easiest team for midfielders to score against at the moment and Holmes has been on fire, scoring 120-plus four times in his last six games. Could be huge!

Max Holmes runs away from Matt Rowell during Geelong's match against Gold Coast in R13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Josh Daicos v Richmond @ the MCG, SUN 2.10pm AEST

We know he has a ceiling and this week Daicos walks into the easiest match-up there is for players in his role. He scored 111 against the Tigers last year and had 132 only two weeks ago. If you're an owner you should be licking your lips.

Live Teams Show

Calvin's best captains

