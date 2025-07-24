Follow all the action from Thursday night's clash between Hawthorn and Carlton

Sam Docherty runs out onto the field for his final game during the round 20 match between Carlton and Hawthorn at Melbourne Cricket Ground on July 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN will continue its push for a finals spot when it meets Carlton at the MCG on Thursday night.

The Hawks (12-6) are on track to feature in September again but must get past the Blues as nine teams chase the eight finals places.

Hawthorn bounced back from its loss to Fremantle with a strong win over Port Adelaide in Tasmania last weekend and will be hot favourite to beat Carlton.

The Blues ended a four-game losing streak with a tight victory against Melbourne last Saturday night and will look to make it two in a row at the MCG.

The match will be a double celebration for the Blues, with Sam Docherty to play his final game for the club before retiring, while Jacob Weitering will play his 200th AFL game.

Carlton has recalled Blake Acres, while key forward Harry McKay is also back for just his eighth appearance for the season.

There's a blow for Hawthorn, however, with Mabior Chol unable to overcome a groin issue, although the return of star midfielder Will Day from a serious foot injury is a huge boost for Sam Mitchell's side.

Hawthorn v Carlton at the MCG, 7.30pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Hawthorn: Bailey Macdonald

Carlton: Cooper Lord