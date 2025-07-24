The teams are in for round 20's Friday and Saturday games plus all the Sunday squads

IT’S ONE week in and straight back out for Liam Jones, who has been dropped by the Western Bulldogs, along with Sam Davidson, for Friday night’s match against Essendon.

Port Adelaide has regained skipper Connor Rozee for its Showdown against Adelaide, while Gold Coast has dropped young key forward Jed Walter among five changes for Saturday’s QClash against Brisbane.

In other round 20 team selection news Nate Caddy and Todd Goldstein are back for the Bombers, the Lions will be without exciting forward Kai Lohmann and Dan Houston has been named in Collingwood’s 26-man squad to face Richmond.

After playing his first game in three months against the premiers last Friday night, Jones has been moved aside for youngster Jedd Busslinger.

As expected, the Sydney Derby is loaded with firepower after the Giants recalled Coleman Medal winner Jesse Hogan and All-Australian full-back Sam Taylor, with the Swans welcoming back livewire Tom Papley.

With vice-captain Sam Collins returning from a three-match absence following a calf injury, the Suns have also omitted veteran David Swallow alongside Walter with Daniel Rioli (leg) out injured.

Zac Bailey is back from suspension for the Lions.

Small forward Isaiah Dudley has been named by Fremantle for Saturday’s Western Derby, facing an Eagles team that regains young midfielder Elijah Hewett after he was managed last week.

With Houston added to the extended squad, the Magpies have named Tim Membrey in their starting 22, with the Tigers getting Noah Balta back.

In the final game of the round against St Kilda, Melbourne will make at least three changes, with Tom Sparrow back from concussion and Harrison Petty named on the extended bench.

FRIDAY, JULY 25

Essendon v Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, 7.20pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: S.El-Hawli, N.Caddy, T.Goldstein

Out: X.Duursma (soreness), A.May (omitted), V.Visentini (omitted)

R19 sub: Zak Johnson

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: J.Busslinger, O.Baker

Out: L.Jones (omitted), S.Davidson (omitted)

R19 sub: Caleb Poulter

Greater Western Sydney v Sydney at Engie Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: S.Taylor, J.Kelly, J.Hogan

Out: L.Aleer (rested), H.Rowston (omitted), M.Gruzewski (omitted)

R19 sub: Harry Rowston

SYDNEY

In: T.Papley, A.Francis

Out: P.Ladhams (omitted), R.Bice (omitted)

R19 sub: Peter Ladhams

SATURDAY, JULY 26

Gold Coast v Brisbane at People First Stadium, 1.20pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: S.Collins, L.Weller, A.Davies, J.Farrar, N.Holman

Out: D.Rioli (leg), B.Jepson (omitted), J.Walter (omitted), D.Swallow (omitted), S.Clohesy (injured)

R19 sub: David Swallow

BRISBANE

In: C.McKenna, Z.Bailey

Out: K.Lohmann (calf), B.Reville (omitted)

R19 sub: Sam Marshall

Fremantle v West Coast at Optus Stadium, 2.15pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: I.Dudley, N.Erasmus

Out: M.Johnson (ankle/foot), C.Wagner (ankle)

R19 sub: Hayden Young

WEST COAST

In: A.Reid, E.Hewett

Out: J.Williams (omitted), J.Petruccelle (omitted)

R19 sub: Jack Petruccelle

North Melbourne v Geelong at Marvel Stadium, 7.35pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: Z.Duursma, F.Maley, R.Hansen jnr

Out: C.Harvey (illness), C.Coleman-Jones (calf), W.Phillips (omitted)

R19 sub: Zac Banch

GEELONG

In: Nil

Out: Nil

R19 sub: Jack Bowes

Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, 7.40pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: Nil

Out: Nil

R19 sub: Chayce Jones

PORT ADELAIDE

In: C.Rozee, J.McEntee, J.Berry

Out: M.Liddy (omitted), W.Lorenz (omitted), D.Williams (omitted)

R19 sub: Dylan Williams

SUNDAY, JULY 27

Richmond v Collingwood at the MCG, 2.10pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: N.Balta, S.Green, H.Armstrong, J.Alger

Out: S.Campbell (concussion)

R19 sub: James Trezise

COLLINGWOOD

In: T.Membrey, T.Mitchell, D.Houston, R.Steele

Out: B.McCreery (hamstring)

R19 sub: Will Hoskin-Elliott

St Kilda v Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 3.15pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: Z.Jones, L.Collard, A.Schoenmaker, A.McLennan

Out: D.Wilson (concussion)

R19 sub: Hunter Clark

MELBOURNE

In: T.Sparrow, C.Spargo, B.Howes, J.Adams, H.Petty, J.Culley

Out: S.May (concussion), H.Sharp (omitted), K.Tholstrup (omitted)

R19 sub: Xavier Lindsay