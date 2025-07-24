IT’S ONE week in and straight back out for Liam Jones, who has been dropped by the Western Bulldogs, along with Sam Davidson, for Friday night’s match against Essendon.
Port Adelaide has regained skipper Connor Rozee for its Showdown against Adelaide, while Gold Coast has dropped young key forward Jed Walter among five changes for Saturday’s QClash against Brisbane.
In other round 20 team selection news Nate Caddy and Todd Goldstein are back for the Bombers, the Lions will be without exciting forward Kai Lohmann and Dan Houston has been named in Collingwood’s 26-man squad to face Richmond.
After playing his first game in three months against the premiers last Friday night, Jones has been moved aside for youngster Jedd Busslinger.
As expected, the Sydney Derby is loaded with firepower after the Giants recalled Coleman Medal winner Jesse Hogan and All-Australian full-back Sam Taylor, with the Swans welcoming back livewire Tom Papley.
With vice-captain Sam Collins returning from a three-match absence following a calf injury, the Suns have also omitted veteran David Swallow alongside Walter with Daniel Rioli (leg) out injured.
Zac Bailey is back from suspension for the Lions.
Small forward Isaiah Dudley has been named by Fremantle for Saturday’s Western Derby, facing an Eagles team that regains young midfielder Elijah Hewett after he was managed last week.
With Houston added to the extended squad, the Magpies have named Tim Membrey in their starting 22, with the Tigers getting Noah Balta back.
In the final game of the round against St Kilda, Melbourne will make at least three changes, with Tom Sparrow back from concussion and Harrison Petty named on the extended bench.
FRIDAY, JULY 25
Essendon v Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, 7.20pm AEST
ESSENDON
In: S.El-Hawli, N.Caddy, T.Goldstein
Out: X.Duursma (soreness), A.May (omitted), V.Visentini (omitted)
R19 sub: Zak Johnson
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: J.Busslinger, O.Baker
Out: L.Jones (omitted), S.Davidson (omitted)
R19 sub: Caleb Poulter
Greater Western Sydney v Sydney at Engie Stadium, 7.50pm AEST
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: S.Taylor, J.Kelly, J.Hogan
Out: L.Aleer (rested), H.Rowston (omitted), M.Gruzewski (omitted)
R19 sub: Harry Rowston
SYDNEY
In: T.Papley, A.Francis
Out: P.Ladhams (omitted), R.Bice (omitted)
R19 sub: Peter Ladhams
SATURDAY, JULY 26
Gold Coast v Brisbane at People First Stadium, 1.20pm AEST
GOLD COAST
In: S.Collins, L.Weller, A.Davies, J.Farrar, N.Holman
Out: D.Rioli (leg), B.Jepson (omitted), J.Walter (omitted), D.Swallow (omitted), S.Clohesy (injured)
R19 sub: David Swallow
BRISBANE
In: C.McKenna, Z.Bailey
Out: K.Lohmann (calf), B.Reville (omitted)
R19 sub: Sam Marshall
Fremantle v West Coast at Optus Stadium, 2.15pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: I.Dudley, N.Erasmus
Out: M.Johnson (ankle/foot), C.Wagner (ankle)
R19 sub: Hayden Young
WEST COAST
In: A.Reid, E.Hewett
Out: J.Williams (omitted), J.Petruccelle (omitted)
R19 sub: Jack Petruccelle
North Melbourne v Geelong at Marvel Stadium, 7.35pm AEST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: Z.Duursma, F.Maley, R.Hansen jnr
Out: C.Harvey (illness), C.Coleman-Jones (calf), W.Phillips (omitted)
R19 sub: Zac Banch
GEELONG
In: Nil
Out: Nil
R19 sub: Jack Bowes
Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, 7.40pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: Nil
Out: Nil
R19 sub: Chayce Jones
PORT ADELAIDE
In: C.Rozee, J.McEntee, J.Berry
Out: M.Liddy (omitted), W.Lorenz (omitted), D.Williams (omitted)
R19 sub: Dylan Williams
SUNDAY, JULY 27
Richmond v Collingwood at the MCG, 2.10pm AEST
RICHMOND
In: N.Balta, S.Green, H.Armstrong, J.Alger
Out: S.Campbell (concussion)
R19 sub: James Trezise
COLLINGWOOD
In: T.Membrey, T.Mitchell, D.Houston, R.Steele
Out: B.McCreery (hamstring)
R19 sub: Will Hoskin-Elliott
St Kilda v Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 3.15pm AEST
ST KILDA
In: Z.Jones, L.Collard, A.Schoenmaker, A.McLennan
Out: D.Wilson (concussion)
R19 sub: Hunter Clark
MELBOURNE
In: T.Sparrow, C.Spargo, B.Howes, J.Adams, H.Petty, J.Culley
Out: S.May (concussion), H.Sharp (omitted), K.Tholstrup (omitted)
R19 sub: Xavier Lindsay