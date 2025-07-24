A young defender has signed a new deal with the Cats

Connor O'Sullivan handballs during Geelong's clash against Carlton in round seven, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

CONNOR O'Sullivan, a Telstra AFL Rising Star contender, has signed a two-year contract to remain at Geelong until the end of 2028.

The 20-year-old wasn't out of contract until the end of next season, but is now locked in at GMHBA Stadium for another three years.

GET YOUR SEATS Buy your tickets for Kangaroos v Cats HERE

O'Sullivan made his debut last year but that was his only game in 2024 around 18 appearances in the VFL.

But after a full pre-season in Geelong, Chris Scott picked O'Sullivan in round one and the key defender has played 17 of 18 in 2025 for the premiership contender.

The 198cm key defender was selected at pick No.11 in the 2023 Telstra AFL Draft and will challenge three players taken from that crop – Dan Curtin, Nate Caddy and Archie Roberts – as well as Levi Ashcroft and Harvey Langford for the Ron Evans Medal.

Clubs are gradually extending the 2023 top 20, who were the first draft class to sign mandatory three-year deals instead of two-year contracts, beyond 2026.

Learn More 29:20

Gold Coast key forward Ethan Read was the first to re-sign when he added two more years in April last year.

North Melbourne half-back Colby McKercher signed through until 2028 recently, locking himself in at Arden Street beyond Tasmania's slated entrance.

Essendon key forward Caddy has also inked a two-year deal, while Adelaide utility Curtin signed on for three more at the Crows.

O'Sullivan is averaging 13.4 disposals, 6.1 marks and 5.7 intercepts per game in a season where the Murray Bushrangers product has become a crucial piece of the Geelong defence.