Will Day is shaping to return from a stress fracture in his foot against Carlton on Thursday night

Will Day in action during the R2 match between Hawthorn and Carlton at the MCG on March 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN star Will Day has been medically cleared to return after recovering from a stress fracture in his foot, but key forward Mabior Chol is no guarantee to return against Carlton on Thursday night.

Day underwent a scan on his foot last Friday that ticked him off a long rehabilitation block, after reintegrating back into full training this month.

The 2023 Peter Crimmins Medallist hasn’t played since round three and only played four games this year after a stress fracture was discovered in the navicular bone of his right foot ahead of Gather Round.

Will Day after Hawthorn's match against West Coast in R7, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Day has been targeting round 20 for months and will now be available to face the Blues at the MCG – barring any setbacks at training this week – and get five games in before September.

Hawthorn still needs to make a decision on his return and could consider a Hayden Young move, after the Fremantle star resumed his season after three months out as the sub on Sunday.

Chol missed the 38-point win over Port Adelaide due to a lingering groin issue and might need more to overcome the concern.

The Hawks opted to manage the spearhead with Mitch Lewis returning from a knee reconstruction after 378 days between AFL appearances.

Lewis was substituted out of the game in the third quarter, with Sam Mitchell conceding post-game that part of the reason was the five-day break into Thursday night.

Will Day (left) and Sam Mitchell celebrate a win during round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Finn Maginness will need to be replaced after the tagger suffered a lacerated kidney in the win over the Power.

The 24-year-old reported stomach soreness in the rooms after the game and was taken to Launceston General before being transported to Royal Hobart Hospital for surgery on Saturday night.

Hawthorn GM Rob McCartney flew down on Sunday after returning to Melbourne with the team to provide support for the family.

Cam Mackenzie and Max Ramsden played for Box Hill on Sunday after travelling to Tasmania as emergencies, but with a four-day break from the VFL to the AFL, it would be unlikely a player is called up to play, with Maginness the only forced changed and Day available.