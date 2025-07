Join Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich for AFL Daily

Patrick Voss celebrates a goal during Fremantle's win over Collingwood in round 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Fremantle's win over Collingwood sends a flag warning to rivals

- The 'authority and swagger' from a young Dockers star impresses Damo

- Gold Coast's capitulation to Adelaide shows up Suns' flaws

- Hinkley v Ginnivan 3.0 ends in smiles all round

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts