Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

L-R: Matt Crouch, George Wardlaw, Nick Madden. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are heading towards the business end of the season, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, WAFL and SANFL this weekend.

>> CHECK OUT THE VFL FIXTURE OR VFLW FIXTURE TO STREAM LIVE GAMES

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: West Adelaide v Adelaide at Hisense Stadium, Saturday July 19, 2.30pm ACST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Adelaide's clash

Forward Chris Burgess and versatile tall Kieran Strachan each kicked four goals as Adelaide recorded a thumping 61-point win over West Adelaide.

Burgess also collected 16 disposals and six marks, while Strachan had 12 touches and 11 hitouts in a back-up ruck role.

Youngster Lachlan McAndrew did the bulk of the ruck work, finishing with 34 hitouts to go with seven clearances in a dominant performance.

Veteran Brodie Smith led the way with a commanding 30 disposals, 11 marks and three tackles, while Lachlan Murphy also found plenty of the ball with 29 disposals and nine marks.

Learn More 08:58

Lachlan Sholl (20 disposals, seven marks, four clearances), Luke Nankervis (13 disposals) and Karl Gallagher (11) contributed two goals apiece.

Matt Crouch was prolific with 27 disposals and 10 clearances on his return from a hip injury, while untried defenders Charlie Edwards (21 disposals, nine marks, four tackles) and Oscar Ryan (21 disposals, five marks) also impressed.

Highly rated draft pick Sid Draper was impactful with 28 disposals, six marks, and a goal, and young midfielder Billy Dowling added a goal from his 24 touches.

Harry Schoenberg (23 disposals, three clearances) worked hard, while Hugh Bond (20 disposals, nine marks) and James Borlase (15) also contributed in the big win.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Footscray at Brighton Homes Arena, Saturday July 19, 12.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Brisbane's clash

Conor McKenna was busy as Brisbane fell to a 26-point loss to Footscray on Saturday.

McKenna was dangerous for the Lions, finishing with 21 disposals, five marks and 3.4.

Learn More 02:21

Ruck Henry Smith had a good game with 17 disposals, 25 hitouts, seven clearances, five tackles and a goal.

Reece Torrent (24 disposals and nine clearances), Darragh Joyce (19 and 10 marks) and Luke Beecken (18) were also busy.

Continuing his comeback from injury, Keidean Coleman had 14 disposals, while Tom Doedee finished with 10.

Brandon Ryan kicked 2.2 from 15 disposals, Will McLachlan finished with 1.3 and Luke Lloyd had 11 touches.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v Carlton at Casey Fields, Sunday July 20, 1.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Carlton's clash

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Collingwood at Mission Whitten Oval, Saturday July 19, 7.10pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Collingwood's clash

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Greater Western Sydney at Windy Hill, Friday July 18, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Essendon's clash

Saad El-Hawli put his hand up for a senior recall with a strong performance in Essendon's loss to GWS.

The 2024 mid-season recruit notched three goals as well as gathering 17 disposals and six marks to be one of the Bombers' best players.

Learn More 01:59

Jye Menzie, who has played just five AFL games this season, booted two majors from 14 disposals.

Archer Day-Wicks appeared to add to Essendon's injury woes after just six disposals.

Alwyn Davey jnr had 14 touches, while the untried trio of Rhys Unwin (nine), Jayden Nguyen (nine) and Kayle Gerreyn (eight) were also in action.

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: East Fremantle v Peel Thunder at The Good Grocer Park, Saturday July 19, 2.30pm AEST

Jeremy Sharp pushed his case for a senior recall with a good performance in Peel's 10-point loss to East Fremantle on Saturday.

Sharp gathered 18 disposals and kicked two goals in the defeat.

Midfielders Neil Erasmus (21 disposals) and Will Brodie (21, 10 tackles and a goal) were busy.

Liam Reidy had a big game in the ruck with 20 disposals, 48 hitouts and six tackles.

Isaiah Dudley responded to his axing from the senior side with 19 disposals and two majors.

James Aish (16 disposals), Quinton Narkle (15) and Sam Sturt (nine) were solid.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Collingwood at Mission Whitten Oval, Saturday July 19, 7.10pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Geelong's clash

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Port Melbourne v Gold Coast at ETU Stadium, Saturday July 19, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Gold Coast's clash

Several Suns made a compelling case for senior selection in Gold Coast’s 13-point VFL win over Port Melbourne on Saturday.

Ned Moyle dominated the hitouts with 43 and six clearances, seven tackles, one goal and 19 disposals, while Alex Davies was massive in the middle with 26 disposals, 12 clearances and 10 tackles.

Learn More 01:35

Mid-season draftee Caleb Lewis kicked four goals from 12 disposals to go with six clearances and four hitouts pinch-hitting in the ruck, and Nick Holman brought the pressure with nine tackles, six clearances and 26 disposals.

Jy Farrar played up forward, kicking 2.3 from 10 disposals, while Alex Sexton kicked two goals from 18 disposals and had three clearances.

Alex Sexton doing Alex Sexton things!



🎥: Watch the Smithy’s VFL live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/BxdHKY2kbt — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) July 19, 2025

Small forward Malcolm Rosas jnr had four clearances, one goal and 15 disposals, while defender Lloyd Johnston had 20 touches and two clearances

Second-year forward Jake Rogers had 17 touches and two clearances, while Sean Lemmens had 18 touches and Tom Berry 16 to go with six tackles.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Greater Western Sydney at Windy Hill, Friday July 18, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Greater Western Sydney's clash

Ruck Nick Madden put in a dominant performance, while a host of youngsters impressed as the Giants broke clear late for an important win over a depleted Bombers outfit.

Madden was outstanding all over the ground with 26 disposals, two goals, nine marks, five tackles and 32 hitouts as he looks to add to his three AFL games.

Learn More 03:33

Livewire forward Harvey Thomas booted three goals from 17 disposals, while Harry Rowston - fresh off being the substitute in Thursday night's AFL match - gathered 26 disposals, five clearances and six tackles.

Phoenix Gothard (17 disposals, two goals, 10 tackles) had a big day out, with James Leake notching up a game-high 35 touches as well as eight clearances and eight tackles.

Josh Fahey (25 disposals) and Jacob Wehr (21) were also busy, with NGA graduate Josaia Delana booting a goal from 13 disposals.

Lachie Keeffe was quiet with eight disposals, with untried ruck prospect Logan Smith picking up 11 disposals, one goal and 20 hitouts.

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Williamstown v Box Hill at DSV Stadium, Sunday July 20, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Box Hill's clash

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v Carlton at Casey Fields, Sunday July 20, 1.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Casey's clash

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v North Melbourne at Tramway Oval, Saturday July 19, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from North Melbourne's clash

George Wardlaw was excellent in his first game back from concussion, racking up 27 disposals, nine clearances and six tackles in the Kangaroos’ 11-point loss to Sydney.

Learn More 01:58

Untried 207cm ruck Taylor Goad flourished in Callum Coleman-Jones' absence, dominating the hitouts with 47 and four clearances, putting forward a strong case for a senior opportunity amid Tristan Xerri’s absence.

A few Roos had an inaccurate day in front of the sticks, with Bailey Scott kicking 0.3 from 13 disposals and first-year defender Cooper Trembath playing forward for a return of 1.3 and seven marks.

Cooper Trembath puts @NMFCReserves on the board!



🎥: Watch the Smithy’s VFL live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/tmhAXRoYZm — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) July 19, 2025

Finnbar Maley responded to being dropped from the seniors with two goals, six marks, seven tackles and 13 touches, while small forward Robert Hansen jnr kicked two.

Small forward Brayden George kicked one goal and took six marks while out-of-favour forward Zac Fisher had 17 touches, three tackles and a clearance.

Despite playing at opposite ends of the field, defender Josh Goater and forward Zane Duursma put up nearly identical numbers with 18 disposals apiece and three and four marks respectively.

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: North Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Prospect Oval, Sunday July 20, 1.10pm ACST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Port Adelaide's clash

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v North Melbourne at Tramway Oval, Saturday July 19, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sydney's clash

Several senior-listed Swans put their hands up for selection in the club's 11-point win over North Melbourne on Saturday.

Second-year forward Tom Hanily kicked four goals in the Swans' comeback from 37 points down in the first term, while draftee Jesse Dattoli staked his claim on a senior spot with three goals.

Learn More 02:03

Out-of-favour midfielder Ollie Florent 22 touches, seven tackles and seven clearances, while Swans Academy product Caiden Cleary had 30 touches, seven clearances and five marks.

Son-of-a-gun Indhi Kirk put in a strong performance with 21 touches, eight marks and four tackles, while Aaron Francis responded to being dropped from the senior side with 1.2 from six marks while also pinch-hitting in the ruck.

Aaron Francis with some great defensive effort and NAILS it!



🎥: Watch the Smithy’s VFL live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/5wb1AbI4LU — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) July 19, 2025

Defender Patrick Snell (10 disposals, three tackles) was a rock down back with seven marks alongside Caleb Mitchell who took nine marks and had 22 touches and Ben Paton (24 disposals, two marks).

William Green battled in the ruck but had success up forward with one goal and 19 hitouts, while winger Corey Warner was busy with 19 disposals.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Footscray at Brighton Homes Arena, Saturday July 19, 12.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Footscray's clash

Jedd Busslinger and Buku Khamis starred as Footscray recorded a 26-point win over Brisbane on Saturday.

Busslinger pushes his case for a senior spot with 28 disposals and six marks, while Khamis kicked 4.3 from 13 touches.

Learn More 02:53

Nick Coffield (27 disposals and 12 marks) found plenty of the ball, as did Taylor Duryea (28 and 11).

Mid-season recruit Michael Sellwood had 21 touches and took nine marks.

Anthony Scott (22 disposals and a goal) was busy, Cooper Hynes kicked one goal from 20 touches and Jordan Croft booted three majors from his 13 disposals.

Lachie Jaques (15 disposals and a goal), Oskar Baker (19) and Lachlan Smith (12 and 34 hitouts) were also solid.