FREMANTLE has beaten Collingwood at the MCG for the first time in six years in a nail-biting one-point win that has sent a stunning premiership warning to the rest of the competition.
The Dockers kicked the last four goals of the game to win 12.7 (79) to 11.12 (78) in front of a crowd of 62,198, Fremantle's biggest ever for a home-and-away game.
MAGPIES v DOCKERS Full match coverage and stats
After trailing for most of the match, a Luke Jackson set shot put the visitors in front by one point with little more than five minutes remaining.
The Magpies had their opportunities in the final minutes, and it looked as though their usual hero Jamie Elliott would steal the game back for the home side. But, uncharacteristically, the normally dead-eye forward missed his set shot, with his point tying the game with minutes remaining.
The Dockers pressed forward in the final moments and this time it was Shai Bolton who missed a set shot after receiving a free kick, but a point was all the Dockers needed, with the visitors walking away with the hard fought one-point win.
The Pies surged forward in the dying seconds, but Lachie Schultz's kick towards the goal square was well taken by Josh Treacy, who took a game-saving mark.
It is the first time Fremantle has beaten Collingwood since 2021 and it makes it back-to-back losses for Collingwood for the first time this season following its defeat to Gold Coast last week.
It was a finals-like atmosphere at the MCG with the intensity and pressure of both sides creating a thrilling contest throughout the afternoon.
At one end, Collingwood's forward pressure was at its best, with the Magpies laying 35 tackles inside their forward 50.
In the Dockers' forward line, it was key forward Patrick Voss who was unstoppable, kicking a career-high six goals in his very first game at the MCG.
The usual suspects, Nick Daicos (43 disposals, nine clearances) and Caleb Serong (37 disposals, nine clearances) were the major ball winners.
Both Justin Longmuir and Craig McRae threw the magnets around early, with key players lining up in unconventional positions to start the match.
Josh Daicos lined-up in the middle at the first centre bounce following his dominant final quarter against the Suns last week, while brother Nick started off half-back.
For the Dockers, Longmuir started with his two big men in the middle, with Sean Darcy taking the ruck and 199cm Luke Jackson starting as ruck rover. It's something the Dockers coach has done before, but always draws attention due to Jackson's height and mobility.
It was the key forwards causing the damage early at either end with Brody Mihocek, who was one of five changes for the Pies, slotting the first two goals of the match, including an on-the-run snap from a tight angle in the forward pocket.
At the other end, Voss was causing headaches for Darcy Moore, with his hit-up leads not allowing the Pies skipper to drop off and play his usual intercept game. Voss took three marks on the lead in the first term and kicked three goals.
Elliott started to increase his influence on the game in the second term, kicking two in a hurry and was joined by fellow small Schultz, who kicked his first against his former team.
But like the first term, the Dockers fought back with scores of their own, this time via big men Darcy and Jye Amiss to bring the score back to one point.
The arm wrestle continued after the main break with Collingwood dominating territory but unable to turn its inside 50s into scores. The Magpies had 20 inside 50s for the term, but were only able to capitalise on one occasion, largely due to hard work from Fremantle defenders Luke Ryan, Brennan Cox and Jordan Clark.
Lachie Sullivan broke the deadlock after finding himself on the end of a handball chain and putting through the first of the second half 10 minutes into the term, but a fifth goal to Voss reduced the margin to nine points at the final change.
Will Hoskin-Elliott, who started as the sub, came into the game in the final term with immediate impact, taking a mark and kicking a goal with his first disposal. His goal was quickly followed by a second to Ed Allan and it looked as though Collingwood was going to run away with it.
But like they had done all day, the Dockers never gave in, slotting the last four of the match to steal the win and send a strong message as September looms.
Brayshaw's brotherly love
Fremantle midfielder Andrew Brayshaw wore his brother Angus' signature helmet after the Docker split his head open last week after copping a stray Luke Jackson knee to his head in a marking contest. Angus, who played 167 games for Melbourne, wore the helmet for the majority of his career due to issues with concussion. The helmet brought Andrew and Fremantle luck today as he finishing the match with 21 disposals, 10 tackles and - most importantly - four points.
Gun Young starts as sub
Midfield star Hayden Young was named for the first time since injuring his hamstring in round eight and he started the game as the sub as the Dockers looked to manage his load and minutes. He was subbed into the game towards the end of the third quarter, replacing Karl Worner, and made an impact with 11 disposals and two goal assists. After such a long time out, he will only get better from here and looms as an enormous boost in the run to finals.
COLLINGWOOD 3.2 8.6 9.8 11.12 (78)
FREMANTLE 4.2 7.5 8.5 12.7 (79)
GOALS
Collingwood: Mihocek 2, Elliott 2, Sidebottom 2, Allan, Schultz, Sullivan, N.Daicos, Hoskin-Elliott
Fremantle: Voss 6, Amiss 2, Serong, O'Meara, Darcy, Jackson
BEST
Collingwood: N.Daicos, McCreery, Cameron
Fremantle: Voss, Serong, Clark, Ryan
INJURIES
Collingwood: Nil
Fremantle: Matthew Johnson (ankle)
SUBSTITUTES
Collingwood: Will Hoskin-Elliott (replaced Mason Cox in the fourth quarter)
Fremantle: Hayden Young (replaced Karl Worner in the third quarter)
Crowd: 62,198 at the MCG