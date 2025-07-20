Fremantle comes from 22 points down in the final quarter to beat Collingwood by a point

Luke Jackson celebrates Fremantle's win over Collingwood in R19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE has beaten Collingwood at the MCG for the first time in six years in a nail-biting one-point win that has sent a stunning premiership warning to the rest of the competition.

The Dockers kicked the last four goals of the game to win 12.7 (79) to 11.12 (78) in front of a crowd of 62,198, Fremantle's biggest ever for a home-and-away game.

MAGPIES v DOCKERS Full match coverage and stats

After trailing for most of the match, a Luke Jackson set shot put the visitors in front by one point with little more than five minutes remaining.

The Magpies had their opportunities in the final minutes, and it looked as though their usual hero Jamie Elliott would steal the game back for the home side. But, uncharacteristically, the normally dead-eye forward missed his set shot, with his point tying the game with minutes remaining.

The Dockers pressed forward in the final moments and this time it was Shai Bolton who missed a set shot after receiving a free kick, but a point was all the Dockers needed, with the visitors walking away with the hard fought one-point win.

Learn More 03:51

The Pies surged forward in the dying seconds, but Lachie Schultz's kick towards the goal square was well taken by Josh Treacy, who took a game-saving mark.

It is the first time Fremantle has beaten Collingwood since 2021 and it makes it back-to-back losses for Collingwood for the first time this season following its defeat to Gold Coast last week.

It was a finals-like atmosphere at the MCG with the intensity and pressure of both sides creating a thrilling contest throughout the afternoon.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 10:55 Full post-match, R19: Magpies Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round 19’s match against Fremantle

12:34 Full post-match, R19: Dockers Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round 19’s match against Collingwood

08:13 Highlights: Collingwood v Fremantle The Magpies and Dockers clash in round 19 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

02:08 Voss hits Pies for six in career-best performance Patrick Voss bags six brilliant goals to help get Fremantle over the line in a thriller

03:51 Last two mins: Frenetic finish as Dockers pinch it from Pies at the death The thrilling final moments between Collingwood and Fremantle in round 19

00:38 Young Docker clatters into the bench in nasty incident Young Fremantle player Murphy Reid had a scary moment when his momentum saw him run into the Dockers bench

00:42 Docker leaves ground in arms of trainers after brutal incident Matthew Johnson has been helped off the ground following a suspected lower leg injury

00:33 Allan all class as Magpies faithful erupt Ed Allan puts through his first major of the year as Collingwood skips away

00:41 Voss the boss slams home his fifth to stay in touch Patrick Voss gets out the back for a much needed Fremantle goal

00:38 Both sides confused as advantage call leaves players stumped Players on both sides left confused by advantage call before Brayden Maynard gets stuck into Patrick Voss

01:42 'Oh my gosh!': Commentators fume as dissent call gives Pies certain goal Karl Worner is left stunned after being pinged for umpire dissent, handing Lachie Schultz an easy goal and prompting a big reaction from the commentary box

00:29 Unreal volley sees Elliott strike gold Jamie Elliott shows his creativity as he converts an ambitious volley out the air

00:47 Docker torches Pies skipper with hot first quarter Patrick Voss delivers a first term hat-trick as the Dockers show terrific early intent

00:38 Magpie's risky advantage call pays off Brody Mihocek makes the tough angle look easy with a brilliant finish from the pocket

At one end, Collingwood's forward pressure was at its best, with the Magpies laying 35 tackles inside their forward 50.

In the Dockers' forward line, it was key forward Patrick Voss who was unstoppable, kicking a career-high six goals in his very first game at the MCG.

The usual suspects, Nick Daicos (43 disposals, nine clearances) and Caleb Serong (37 disposals, nine clearances) were the major ball winners.

Both Justin Longmuir and Craig McRae threw the magnets around early, with key players lining up in unconventional positions to start the match.

Josh Daicos lined-up in the middle at the first centre bounce following his dominant final quarter against the Suns last week, while brother Nick started off half-back.

For the Dockers, Longmuir started with his two big men in the middle, with Sean Darcy taking the ruck and 199cm Luke Jackson starting as ruck rover. It's something the Dockers coach has done before, but always draws attention due to Jackson's height and mobility.

It was the key forwards causing the damage early at either end with Brody Mihocek, who was one of five changes for the Pies, slotting the first two goals of the match, including an on-the-run snap from a tight angle in the forward pocket.

At the other end, Voss was causing headaches for Darcy Moore, with his hit-up leads not allowing the Pies skipper to drop off and play his usual intercept game. Voss took three marks on the lead in the first term and kicked three goals.

Learn More 00:47

Elliott started to increase his influence on the game in the second term, kicking two in a hurry and was joined by fellow small Schultz, who kicked his first against his former team.

But like the first term, the Dockers fought back with scores of their own, this time via big men Darcy and Jye Amiss to bring the score back to one point.

The arm wrestle continued after the main break with Collingwood dominating territory but unable to turn its inside 50s into scores. The Magpies had 20 inside 50s for the term, but were only able to capitalise on one occasion, largely due to hard work from Fremantle defenders Luke Ryan, Brennan Cox and Jordan Clark.

Lachie Sullivan broke the deadlock after finding himself on the end of a handball chain and putting through the first of the second half 10 minutes into the term, but a fifth goal to Voss reduced the margin to nine points at the final change.

Will Hoskin-Elliott, who started as the sub, came into the game in the final term with immediate impact, taking a mark and kicking a goal with his first disposal. His goal was quickly followed by a second to Ed Allan and it looked as though Collingwood was going to run away with it.

But like they had done all day, the Dockers never gave in, slotting the last four of the match to steal the win and send a strong message as September looms.

Brayshaw's brotherly love

Fremantle midfielder Andrew Brayshaw wore his brother Angus' signature helmet after the Docker split his head open last week after copping a stray Luke Jackson knee to his head in a marking contest. Angus, who played 167 games for Melbourne, wore the helmet for the majority of his career due to issues with concussion. The helmet brought Andrew and Fremantle luck today as he finishing the match with 21 disposals, 10 tackles and - most importantly - four points.

Andrew Brayshaw during Fremantle's game against Collingwood in R19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Gun Young starts as sub

Midfield star Hayden Young was named for the first time since injuring his hamstring in round eight and he started the game as the sub as the Dockers looked to manage his load and minutes. He was subbed into the game towards the end of the third quarter, replacing Karl Worner, and made an impact with 11 disposals and two goal assists. After such a long time out, he will only get better from here and looms as an enormous boost in the run to finals.

Andrew Brayshaw during Fremantle's game against Collingwood in R19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD 3.2 8.6 9.8 11.12 (78)

FREMANTLE 4.2 7.5 8.5 12.7 (79)

GOALS

Collingwood: Mihocek 2, Elliott 2, Sidebottom 2, Allan, Schultz, Sullivan, N.Daicos, Hoskin-Elliott

Fremantle: Voss 6, Amiss 2, Serong, O'Meara, Darcy, Jackson

BEST

Collingwood: N.Daicos, McCreery, Cameron

Fremantle: Voss, Serong, Clark, Ryan

INJURIES

Collingwood: Nil

Fremantle: Matthew Johnson (ankle)

SUBSTITUTES

Collingwood: Will Hoskin-Elliott (replaced Mason Cox in the fourth quarter)

Fremantle: Hayden Young (replaced Karl Worner in the third quarter)

Crowd: 62,198 at the MCG