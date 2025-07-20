GEELONG coach Chris Scott has allayed concerns over Tom Stewart after the veteran was subbed out during Sunday's 31-point win over St Kilda.
Stewart left the field after landing awkwardly during the third quarter of the match, and was subsequently subbed out of the game.
But Scott said Stewart "just jarred it" and that the scare was unrelated to previous knee injuries.
"We think it's fine," Scott said post-game.
"We've got a low tolerance these days for keeping guys going when they can. The questions shouldn't be 'can' they keep going, the question should be 'should' they keep going, and what does it mean for next week or the week after?
"The strong suggestion is that he'll be OK for next week, and hopefully that's off the back of chopping him out a little bit earlier."
While St Kilda's Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera was arguably best afield, Scott still thought his side had the upper hand in the midfield.
“The game was never beyond doubt until very late, but it did feel like we had the game sort of under control or being played the way we wanted for most of it - albeit they did look a bit more dangerous than we would have liked them to," Scott said.
"[Wanganeen-Milera] is such a good kick that I think everyone would think you don't want it in his hands too often, because good things happen off the back of it.
"But on balance, we thought (in) that part of the ground we had an advantage."
Saints coach Ross Lyon concurred, lamenting the Saints' inability to cope with Geelong's tenacity.
"Their tackles were stronger (and) they were cleaner with their head over the ball," Lyon said.
"There were too many times we didn’t make something of opportunities. That’s probably the disappointing part - whether it be a dropped mark or a fumble."
Lyon pointed to Jeremy Cameron as an example of making the most of chances, with the Geelong forward kicking five goals on Sunday.
"When Cameron’s going (he’s) the best player in Australia, (with) his ability to take opportunities," Lyon said.