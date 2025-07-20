Chris Scott has brushed off concerns for Tom Stewart after the defender was subbed out of Geelong's 31-point win over St Kilda on Sunday

Tom Stewart sits on the bench during round 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

GEELONG coach Chris Scott has allayed concerns over Tom Stewart after the veteran was subbed out during Sunday's 31-point win over St Kilda.

Stewart left the field after landing awkwardly during the third quarter of the match, and was subsequently subbed out of the game.

CATS v SAINTS Full match coverage and stats

But Scott said Stewart "just jarred it" and that the scare was unrelated to previous knee injuries.

"We think it's fine," Scott said post-game.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 07:18 Scott post-match, R19: 'We've got a low tolerance these days' Watch Geelong’s press conference after round 19’s match against St Kilda

05:53 Full post-match, R19: Saints Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round 19’s match against Geelong

01:54 Just another Jezza bag for season 2025 Jeremy Cameron adds five more goals to his season tally as he storms towards another Coleman Medal

08:12 Highlights: Geelong v St Kilda The Cats and Saints clash in round 19 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:46 Bend it like Bowes: Sub’s sizzling finish Jack Bowes makes his mark after coming on as the sub, curling home a brilliant final-quarter goal from a tight angle

01:19 Nas hits the target, as well as ump’s leg in rare scenes Star Saint Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera kicks a clever major off the deck, but a score review is called in after the footy ricochets off the goal umpire’s shin

00:39 Gun Cat subbed out with potential knee knock Geelong decides to sub Tom Stewart out of the game after the star defender appears to pull up sore following a strong intercept mark

00:50 Dempsey delivers his typically golden touch Ollie Dempsey produces a deft kick that gets a favourable bounce as the Cats pull away

00:47 ‘Vintage Jack Higgins’: Slick Saint gets to work Jack Higgins nails a set shot before following up with a classic crumbing goal to keep St Kilda in the hunt

01:14 Two Goal of the Year contenders in two minutes Mason Wood and Jeremy Cameron trade stunners in a dazzling two-minute tear at GMHBA Stadium

00:56 Clever Cat ‘makes the footy talk’ in wild bounce and goal Shaun Mannagh gets the perfect bounce in the square to earn an outrageous major and wow the home crowd

"We've got a low tolerance these days for keeping guys going when they can. The questions shouldn't be 'can' they keep going, the question should be 'should' they keep going, and what does it mean for next week or the week after?

"The strong suggestion is that he'll be OK for next week, and hopefully that's off the back of chopping him out a little bit earlier."

Learn More 00:39

While St Kilda's Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera was arguably best afield, Scott still thought his side had the upper hand in the midfield.

“The game was never beyond doubt until very late, but it did feel like we had the game sort of under control or being played the way we wanted for most of it - albeit they did look a bit more dangerous than we would have liked them to," Scott said.

"[Wanganeen-Milera] is such a good kick that I think everyone would think you don't want it in his hands too often, because good things happen off the back of it.

"But on balance, we thought (in) that part of the ground we had an advantage."

Learn More 07:18

Saints coach Ross Lyon concurred, lamenting the Saints' inability to cope with Geelong's tenacity.

"Their tackles were stronger (and) they were cleaner with their head over the ball," Lyon said.

"There were too many times we didn’t make something of opportunities. That’s probably the disappointing part - whether it be a dropped mark or a fumble."

Learn More 05:53

Lyon pointed to Jeremy Cameron as an example of making the most of chances, with the Geelong forward kicking five goals on Sunday.

"When Cameron’s going (he’s) the best player in Australia, (with) his ability to take opportunities," Lyon said.