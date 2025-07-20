Steven May looks on during round 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

STEVEN May is facing a ban of at least three matches after he was sent directly to the Tribunal for collecting Carlton's Francis Evans high during Saturday night's clash at the MCG.

The Melbourne defender's shoulder collided into Evans' face as both attempted to collect a loose ball in the third quarter, with the Blue leaving the field with blood streaming from his nose. He was subsequently subbed out of the game with concussion.

The Match Review Officer has ruled May's action to be careless conduct with severe impact and high contact, meaning he has been sent straight to the Tribunal and will miss three or more games.

May also suffered a concussion in the final minutes of Saturday night's match, and will miss next week's game against St Kilda regardless of the Tribunal finding on the Evans hit.

With just five games remaining in the season, there's a chance May may not play again this year, if the Tribunal comes down hard this week.

Meanwhile, Sydney midfielder Justin McInerney has been cited for 'other misconduct' and fined $1500, which can be reduced to $1000 with an early guilty plea, for pushing North Melbourne's Tom Powell into the fence at the SCG on Saturday.