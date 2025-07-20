Ollie Dempsey celebrates a goal during round 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

GEELONG has inched closer to securing a top-four berth, with a five-goal haul from spearhead Jeremy Cameron leading the Cats to a hard-fought 31-point win over St Kilda at GMHBA Stadium.

Looking a class above their opponents all day, the Cats won 17.11 (113) to 12.10 (82) in front of a vocal home crowd of 29,985 spectators.

The writing was on the wall early, as Geelong kicked four unanswered goals to start the match, and while the Saints fought back hard to stay in touch in an entertaining end-to-end battle, the home side answered every challenge.

St Kilda's engine room battled hard throughout, finishing with more clearances and contested possessions than the Cats, but Geelong's class on the outside proved the difference.

With coaches Ross Lyon and Chris Scott content to let their midfields fight it out without any hard tags, St Kilda star Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera emerged as the most damaging player on the ground.

The out-of-contract 22-year-old was everywhere for the Saints, using his running power to collect 36 disposals, his smarts around stoppages to win 10 clearances, and his exquisite kicking to snare two goals and set up multiple others.

But while Wanganeen-Milera was clearly the Saints' best player, the Cats had even contributors across the board.

Max Holmes ran riot through the middle with 32 disposals, while Ollie Dempsey (25 possessions) was outstanding in his 50th game.

Coleman Medal leader Jeremy Cameron had four goals to his name by half-time, with a sublime drop punt from a tight angle the highlight of the match, and added a fifth late in the final term.

But Cameron was far from the only threat in Geelong's forward half, with Shaun Mannagh kicking three goals from his 24 disposals, and Tyson Stengle, Patrick Dangerfield and Jack Martin each grabbing two. The only sour point for Geelong was an injury concern to star defender Tom Stewart, who was subbed out in the third quarter with a knee complaint. The Saints have now lost six games in a row, with their most recent win coming against Melbourne in round 12 before their mid-season bye.

Geelong looks well-placed to finish in the top four for the sixth time in the past seven seasons, with just five home-and-away games left.

The Cats have notched 12 wins and are likely to start favourites in their remaining games against North Melbourne, Port Adelaide, Essendon, Sydney and Richmond, all of whom sit in the bottom half of the ladder.

St Kilda's best midfielder?

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera's move into the midfield has only increased his importance to St Kilda, amid a prolonged fight from the club to keep their out-of-contract star at Moorabbin. Wanganeen-Milera amassed 36 disposals, 10 clearances and two goals playing predominantly in the midfield against the Cats. The Saints have struggled in the midfield in recent years, and Wanganeen-Milera is giving them the class and dare they've been missing.

Concern for key Cat

After intercepting anything and everything that came his way in the first half, Tom Stewart finished the game on the bench. Pulling up sore after landing from an intercept mark, Stewart was subbed out of the match during the third quarter after receiving treatment to both knees. While the nature of Stewart's injury isn't known, the Cats will no doubt have their fingers crossed he's ready for September.

Can anyone catch Jezza?

Cameron burst out of the blocks against the Saints, kicking four goals in the first half. Matching up against five-gamer Alix Tauru, Cameron was the Cats' most potent forward early, and finished with five goals for the match, meaning he's kicked 58 goals from the year, 11 ahead of his nearest challenger. With four rounds left in the season, and matches against cellar-dweling North Melbourne and Essendon among those, Cameron is primed to come home with a wet sail.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 08:12 Highlights: Geelong v St Kilda The Cats and Saints clash in round 19 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:46 Bend it like Bowes: Sub’s sizzling finish Jack Bowes makes his mark after coming on as the sub, curling home a brilliant final-quarter goal from a tight angle

01:19 Nas hits the target, as well as ump’s leg in rare scenes Star Saint Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera kicks a clever major off the deck, but a score review is called in after the footy ricochets off the goal umpire’s shin

00:39 Gun Cat subbed out with potential knee knock Geelong decides to sub Tom Stewart out of the game after the star defender appears to pull up sore following a strong intercept mark

00:50 Dempsey delivers his typically golden touch Ollie Dempsey produces a deft kick that gets a favourable bounce as the Cats pull away

00:47 ‘Vintage Jack Higgins’: Slick Saint gets to work Jack Higgins nails a set shot before following up with a classic crumbing goal to keep St Kilda in the hunt

01:14 Two Goal of the Year contenders in two minutes Mason Wood and Jeremy Cameron trade stunners in a dazzling two-minute tear at GMHBA Stadium

00:56 Clever Cat ‘makes the footy talk’ in wild bounce and goal Shaun Mannagh gets the perfect bounce in the square to earn an outrageous major and wow the home crowd

GEELONG 6.0 10.2 15.8 17.11 (113)

ST KILDA 2.2 7.5 9.7 12.10 (82)

GOALS

Geelong: Cameron 5, Mannagh 3, Dangerfield 2, Martin 2, Stengle 2, Close, Bowes, Dempsey

St Kilda: Owens 2, Wanganeen-Milera 2, Sharman 2, Higgins 2, Wood 2, Henry, Marshall

BEST

Geelong: Holmes, Cameron, Mannagh, Dempsey, Atkins

St Kilda: Wanganeen-Milera, Sinclair, Steele, Marshall

INJURIES

Geelong: Tom Stewart (TBC)

St Kilda: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Geelong: Jack Bowes (replaced Tom Stewart in the third quarter)

St Kilda: Hunter Clark (replaced Darcy Wilson in the third quarter)

Crowd: 29,985 at GMHBA Stadium