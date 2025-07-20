Follow all the action from Sunday's round 19 games

GEELONG hosts St Kilda to open what shapes as being an enormous Sunday.

The Cats have lost two of their past three, including going down to Greater Western Sydney last week, to be dragged back into the top-eight race.

But they have an easy run home from here, beginning with a clash they will be expected to win at GMHBA Stadium.

The Saints have lost five in a row despite improved form in recent weeks, falling just short against Sydney in round 18.

Sam De Koning returns for the Cats alongide Tyson Stengle, with Ollie Henry and George Stevens omitted.

The Saints have made two changes, with Dan Butler and Hugo Garcia both missing through injury, while Darcy Wilson and Ryan Byrnes have been recalled.

Geelong v St Kilda at GMHBA Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Geelong: Jack Bowes

St Kilda: Hunter Clark

In a blockbuster clash at the MCG, Collingwood hosts Fremantle on Sunday.

The Magpies are premiership favourites but saw their eight-game winning run come to an end against Gold Coast.

The Dockers are right in the finals hunt after a good win over Hawthorn last week saw them improve to 11-6.

Collingwood will be without a host of experience with five big outs.

Tim Membrey and Tom Mitchell have been managed, Jeremy Howe and Dan Houston are out injured and Roan Steele has been omitted. Brody Mihocek, Beau McCreery, Pat Lipinski, Charlie Dean and Ed Allan come in.

The Dockers have brought back Hayden Young after his significant hamstring injury, with Isaiah Dudley omitted.

Adelaide and Gold Coast complete round 19 in another finals-shaping clash.

The Crows are flying and at 12-5 should be eyeing a top-four finish, having proven too good for the Western Bulldogs last week.

The Suns made it three straight wins with their impressive victory over the Magpies in round 18.

Gold Coast will be without key midfield pair Touk Miller and Lachie Weller for the trip to Adelaide. Ben Jepson will make his debut while first-year mid Leo Lombard also comes in.

The Crows have made two changes, with injured duo Jordon Butts and Brayden Cook replaced by Nick Murray and Luke Pedlar.