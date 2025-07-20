Harry Dean takes a mark for Vic Country during the 2025 Marsh U18 National Championships. Picture: AFL Photos

DAYS after Cody Walker officially nominated Carlton as his club of choice for next year's draft as a father-son, the 17-year-old backed it up with 24 disposals and a goal on Sunday for Vic Country.

But Blues fans won't have to wait until the 2026 draft for Harry Dean, whose top-10 stocks grew again in the final Marsh Under-18 National Championships game when he gathered 22 disposals and eight marks in a commanding performance in Vic Country's five-goal win over Vic Metro.

VIC COUNTRY v VIC METRO Full match coverage and stats

Dean, the son of Blues premiership player Peter, capped a strong carnival with the dominant defensive performance, with the 194cm tall back unpassable for Country as they took control of the game and finished their championships with a second win from four games.

Willem Duursma was close to best afield with 27 disposals and a goal in another display of his versatility, while Hugo Mikunda kicked two goals from 22 disposals in an excellent showing to close out his consistent championships.

Small forward Talor Byrne also booted five goals from 13 disposals, with his craft and creative flair hard to stop for Metro.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 06:42 U18 Boys National Champs highlights: Vic Country v Vic Metro Victoria Country and Victoria Metro clash in the 2025 Marsh AFL Under-18 Boys Championships

01:17 Duursma in demand: Top prospect shines with standout display Willem Duursma stamps his class with a 27-disposal outing that also included a well-deserved goal in the final term

01:50 Feel the Byrne: Four-goal frenzy from Talor Talor Byrne turns up the heat with a sizzling four-goal performance in a starring display

00:52 Pickett packs a punch with speedy pair Jack Pickett makes his mark in the first quarter with two goals in quick time

00:52 Hugo’s hot start: Mikunda makes it two Hugo Mikunda proves an early threat with a couple of majors in the first half

Metro had won its previous two games heading into the final clash of this year's championships but struggled to build momentum in the game, despite the efforts of midfield trio Jack Dalton (27 disposals), Adam Sweid and Ollie Greeves (24 each).

Max Kondogiannis was solid in defence with 22 touches, while Cooper Duff-Tytler kicked two goals from 12 disposals switching between the ruck and attack.

Next Generation Academy products Kye Fincher (St Kilda) and Jack Ison (Carlton) were solid, with Fincher collecting 20 disposals and Ison kicking 1.2 from 17 disposals, while Lachy Dovaston kicked two goals to finish his carnival with nine majors across the four games.

Learn More 06:42

VIC COUNTRY 4.4 6.7 9.8 14.10 (94)

VIC METRO 2.2 3.6 6.8 9.10 (64)

GOALS

Vic Country: Byrne 5, Mikunda 2, Pickett 2, Duursma, Mellor, O'Keefe, Scapin, Walker

Vic Metro: Duff-Tytler 2, Dovaston 2, Ainsworth, El Achkar, Emmett, Ison, McCarthy