Cody Walker in action during Vic Country's clash against the Allies in the Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships on July 5, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON has received a massive draft boost heading into 2026, with next year's potential No.1 pick Cody Walker informing the club this week that he intends to nominate the Blues under father-son rules.

Walker, whose father Andrew played 202 games for Carlton, had also been eligible to join Richmond as part of its Next Generation Academy program.

However, AFL.com.au understands the highly rated teenager told both Carlton and Richmond officials earlier this week that he intends to head to Ikon Park as part of next year's draft where he will follow in his father's footsteps.

Walker, who is Indigenous, had qualified for the Tigers as a Next Generation Academy member given he lives in Echuca, which sits within the club's Sunraysia zone.

Cody Walker in action during the Marsh AFL National Championships match between Allies and Victoria Country at Ikon Park on July 5, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The talented teenager has enjoyed an exceptional bottom-age season with both the Bendigo Pioneers and Vic Country, averaging 23.5 disposals and kicking six goals from eight Coates Talent League games so far this year.

The 184cm midfielder was also best-on-ground in Vic Country's national championships victory over the Allies earlier this month, finishing with 24 disposals and seven marks to further enhance his credentials as a likely top pick in next year's draft pool.

Walker has trained as part of the Carlton Academy program in recent years, which also helped bring through father-son duo Ben and Lucas Camporeale in last year's draft and has aided in the development of potential top 20 pick Harry Dean within this year's crop.

Cody Walker chats with Charlie Curnow during Carlton's training session at Ikon Park on July 9, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Father-daughter picks Sophie McKay and Meg Robertson have also been drafted through to the club's AFLW program in recent years through the Carlton Academy system.

Walker's father, Andrew, was a No.2 pick for Carlton in the 2003 draft. He went on to play 202 games and kick 139 goals for the club throughout a 13-year career at the Blues.