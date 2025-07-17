Calvin brings you everything you need to get Fantasy ready for round 19

Tim English celebrates a goal during the R17 match between Western Bulldogs and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on July 3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WHOA! What a round that was! Round 18 was one of the most eventful we have seen in a while and as always in AFL Fantasy - it's on to the next!

Today, I would like to share with you a story about perseverance - a reminder that no matter how dire a situation may be, we must keep fighting and never give up.

Two little mice fell in a bucket of cream. The first mouse gave up and drowned. The second mouse wouldn't quit. He struggled so hard that eventually he churned that cream into butter and crawled out.

Ladies and gentlemen, as of this moment, we are that second mouse. Dust yourself off, get back on your feet and let's tackle this round ahead.

Trap or treat?

Here are some of the traps to avoid and some treats worth considering for the round ahead.

Brodie Grundy (RUCK, $1.19M) - TREAT

We don't care how you do it or what limb you need to sell ... Grundy is a must-have and the best replacement for Xerri. He has now averaged 124 in his last nine games and meets the Kangaroos this week - without Xerri!

Tim English (RUCK, $1.12M) – TREAT

Sitting in just 12 per cent of teams and averaging 109 this season, English is the forgotten man and he's doing nothing wrong. He has now averaged 115 in his last 10 games and needs to be considered as an option.

Rowan Marshall (RUCK, $1.08M) - TRAP

Only attended 65 per cent of the ruck contests last week as Marshall shared the ruck role with Max Heath. You don't want a million-dollar ruckman scoring 70 and sharing duties in the middle. You need to shop elsewhere.

Rowan Marshall celebrates a goal during the R18 match between St Kilda and Sydney at Marvel Stadium on July 13, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Jack Macrae (MID/FWD, $947,000) - TREAT

All week we've rated the No.1 replacement for Nic Martin as Jack Macrae. He's at a nice price and has a nice run home. Macrae rates as one of the best forwards in the game with a midfield role that won't be changing.

Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $922,000) - TREAT

Last week's ‘treat' is now even cheaper. Whitfield scored 120 on his return and if you can get him this week ... do it. However, if you have bigger fish to fry, then don't stress, he has a breakeven of 114. Grab him next week.

Most traded in

Brodie Grundy (RUCK, $1.19M)

Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $922,000)

Lloyd Meek (RUCK, $988,000)

Jack Macrae (MID/FWD, $947,000)

Max Gawn (RUCK, $1.09M)

Finding a replacement ruck for Xerri has certainly been at the front of our minds this week and it's interesting to see where coaches are heading.

After back-to-back scores of 130-plus, Lloyd Meek (RUCK, $988,000) is on the radar with a great match-up this week. He's been tackling his way to huge scores, but his run home gets much harder after this week's clash against Port Adelaide.

Max Gawn (RUCK, $1.09M) has also found his way back into teams after a poor three weeks where he has only averaged 89. He does have a dream run home, if he can regain his form from earlier this season.

Brodie Grundy after the round 18 match between Sydney and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on July 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Most traded out

Tristan Xerri (RUCK, $949,000)

Nic Martin (DEF/FWD, $941,000)

Connor Rozee (MID/DEF, $1.02M)

Jason Horne Francis (MID/FWD, $747,000)

Matthew Kennedy (MID/FWD, $966,000)

Injuries were the hot topic last round and sadly, a knee injury to Nic Martin (DEF/FWD, $941,000) has ended his season while a foot injury to Jason Horne-Francis (MID/FWD, $747,000) will most likely will have the same outcome. His teammate Connor Rozee (MID/DEF, $1.02M) also suffered a hand injury and although we don't know the full extent of the injury, Fantasy coaches are expecting the worst and nearly 10,000 coaches have made the trade.

You think that's it?

Think again because the biggest news from the week came from the suspension of Tristan Xerri (RUCK, $949,000) who will miss the next three weeks. He's the most traded out player for the week as he was sitting in 92 per cent of the top 10,000 teams.

Draft: One-week wonders

A strategy in Draft is to find one-week streaming options. This means finding a player who has low ownership (most likely on the waiver wire) and is an option for a one-week play. You may require a player like this to fill any holes in your team while you wait for an injured player to return or for one of your players to gain dual-position status.

Here are some players with low ownership that might be worth a punt on for this week.

Darcy Wilmot (DEF) v Western Bulldogs – Wilmot scored a career-high 144 last week and now meets the Bulldogs. If the Lions' defenders play a high-possession game style, another big score could be in play.

Marcus Windhager (MID) v Geelong – Off the back of 128 and 108, the secret is out and Windhager is now in 32 per cent of leagues. Better check those wavier wires because he might still be there.

Jack Hutchinson (MID/FWD) v Richmond – Hutchinson is coming off 92 from 20 disposals. He collected most of the ball in the defensive-half last week and is only found in six per cent of leagues.

Jack Hutchinson during the R17 match between West Coast and GWS at Optus Stadium on July 4, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Draft: Captain smokies

In Draft, every player is unique so it's important to think outside the box when it comes to finding a captain. Here are some options to consider if you're a lucky owner.

Zak Butters v Hawthorn @ Utas Stadium, SAT 1:20pm AEST

The forecast is wet and windy in Launceston on Saturday and Butters will be in his element. He scored 125 last week and averages six tackles a game against the Hawks – the most of all the teams.

Lloyd Meek v Port Adelaide @ Utas Stadium, SAT 1:20pm AEST

Thirteen tackles last week got Meek his second 130-plus score in as many weeks. He's starting to show signs of Xerri from last year and finds himself up against Sweet this week. Has the ability to be huge again.

Josh Daicos v Fremantle @ the MCG, SUN 3:15pm AEST

Some say "you're only as good as your last quarter"- Daicos moved into the midfield last week in the final term and scored a huge 82. He needs to be considered ... if you think the role will remain?

Josh Daicos during the round 18 match between Collingwood and Gold Coast at People First Stadium on July 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Live Teams Show

The Traders will be live tonight to cover all the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night via AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App and ask your questions in the comments.

Calvin's best captains

Your captain scores you double points and as always, we need all the points we can get. Make sure you tune in when The Traders go live at 6.15pm AEST on AFL.com.au or via the AFL Live Official App to see who Calvin has in his top five and who The Traders are locking in as their captain options for the round ahead.

