Follow all the action from Essendon's clash against Greater Western Sydney

Jake Stringer is chased by Zach Merrett during the match between Essendon and Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium in round 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney continues its charge towards finals when it takes on a depleted Essendon at Marvel Stadium on Thursday night.

Led by Aaron Cadman, the Giants made it four straight wins with yet another victory over Geelong last week.

BOMBERS v GIANTS Follow it LIVE

GWS has moved into an 11-6 record to be among the group of nine clubs best placed to play finals in 2025.

It's set to be a tough finish to the year for the Bombers, who have lost six straight games and have been smashed by injuries.

The Dons have made six changes with Archie Perkins, Jade Gersham, Vigo Visentini, Dylan Shiel and Matt Guelfi coming in along with debutant Liam McMahon.

Will Setterfield (foot), Nic Martin (knee), Elijah Tsatas (hamstring) and Ben Hobbs (groin) are out injured, while Todd Goldstein and Nate Caddy are being managed.

With the Giants also off a five-day break, they are managing Jesse Hogan and Josh Kelly and have dropped Harvey Thomas, with Stephen Coniglio, Max Gruzewski and Toby McMullin coming in.

Essendon v Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 7.30pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Essendon: Zak Johnson

Greater Western Sydney: Harry Rowston