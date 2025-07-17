MABIOR Chol is injured, with Changkuoth Jiath and Cam Mackenzie both dropped in a Hawthorn team with two big inclusions to face Port Adelaide.
Luke Beveridge has strengthened his backline to play Brisbane on Friday night, naming Liam Jones for the first time in almost three months, while Luke Davies-Uniacke is back for North Melbourne, but George Wardlaw will play VFL this week as he recovers from concussion.
Melbourne defender Steven May has returned to face Carlton after missing last week through illness, although sidekick Jake Lever has failed to overcome an ankle niggle and will miss.
With Chol out due to a groin injury, the Hawks have recalled Mitch Lewis for his first senior game of 2025, alongside Jack Scrimshaw who is back in after a strong performance in the VFL.
The Hawks face a depleted Port outfit that has omitted Willie Rioli and is without injured stars Connor Rozee and Jason Horne-Francis.
Dane Rampe has overcome a calf problem to regain his place for Sydney to face the Kangaroos, while Peter Ladhams has also been selected.
Adam Saad is back for the Blues, among three forced changes.
In Saturday’s final game, Tim Kelly has regained his place for West Coast after one week in the WAFL to face an unchanged Richmond.
In Sunday’s game of the round, Gold Coast regain backline leader Sam Collins from a calf niggle that has cost him two matches, while Adelaide has named Nick Murray on its extended bench.
Hayden Young has also been named in Fremantle’s 26-man squad to face Collingwood, who will be without injured Dan Houston.
FRIDAY, JULY 18
Brisbane v Western Bulldogs at the Gabba, 7.40pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: S.Marshall, B.Reville
Out: N.Answerth (Achilles), Z.Bailey (suspension)
R18 sub: Darcy Gardiner
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: L.Jones, L.Cleary, L.McNeil
Out: N.Coffield (omitted), J.Dolan (managed), C.Hynes (omitted)
R18 sub: Caleb Poulter
SATURDAY, JULY 19
Hawthorn v Port Adelaide at UTAS Stadium, 1.20pm AEST
HAWTHORN
In: M.Lewis, J.Scrimshaw, B.Macdonald
Out: M.Chol (groin), C.Jiath (omitted), C.Mackenzie (omitted)
R18 sub: Finn Maginness
PORT ADELAIDE
In: L.Evans, J.Mead, D.Williams
Out: C.Rozee (hand), J.Horne-Francis (foot), W.Rioli (omitted)
R18 sub: Will Lorenz
Sydney v North Melbourne at the SCG, 4.15pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: D.Rampe, P.Ladhams
Out: T.McCartin (concussion), A.Francis (omitted)
R18 sub: Riley Bice
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: L.Davies-Uniacke, C.Coleman-Jones, B.Teakle, Z.Banch
Out: F.Maley (omitted), T.Xerri (suspension), B.Scott (omitted), R.Hansen jnr (omitted)
R18 sub: Bailey Scott
Carlton v Melbourne at the MCG, 7.35pm AEST
CARLTON
In: A.Saad, F.Evans, W.White
Out: A.Cincotta (injured), O.Fantasia (hamstring), M.McGovern (hamstring)
R18 sub: Cooper Lord
MELBOURNE
In: S.May, H.Sharp
Out: J.Lever (ankle), T.Sparrow (concussion)
R18 sub: Caleb Windsor
West Coast v Richmond at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: L.Ryan, T.Kelly, J.Petruccelle
Out: E.Hewett (managed), N.Long (omitted), M.Champion (omitted)
R18 sub: Noah Long
RICHMOND
In: Nil
Out: Nil
R18 sub: James Trezise
SUNDAY, JULY 20
Geelong v St Kilda at GMHBA Stadium, 1.10pm AEST
GEELONG
In: S.De Koning, T.Stengle, M.Knevitt
Out: Nil
R18 sub: Ollie Henry
ST KILDA
In: Z.Jones, R.Byrnes, D.Wilson, A.Schoenmaker
Out: D.Butler (elbow)
R18 sub: Hunter Clark
Collingwood v Fremantle at the MCG, 3.15pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
In: C.Dean, P.Lipinski, B.Mihocek, W.Parker, E.Allan, B.McCreery
Out: J.Howe (groin), D.Houston (abdominal), T.Membrey (managed)
R18 sub: Scott Pendlebury
FREMANTLE
In: H.Young, N.Erasmus, B.Walker
Out: Nil
R18 sub: Isaiah Dudley
Adelaide v Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval, 4.10pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: N.Murray, L.Nankervis, H.Bond, L.Pedlar, C.Burgess
Out: J.Butts (chest), B.Cook (concussion)
R18 sub: Chayce Jones
GOLD COAST
In: S.Collins, N.Moyle, L.Lombard, B.Jepson
Out: T.Miller (hamstring)
R18 sub: David Swallow