The teams are in for round 19's Friday and Saturday games plus all the Sunday squads

Mabior Chol, Liam Jones and George Wardlaw. Picture: AFL Photos

MABIOR Chol is injured, with Changkuoth Jiath and Cam Mackenzie both dropped in a Hawthorn team with two big inclusions to face Port Adelaide.

Luke Beveridge has strengthened his backline to play Brisbane on Friday night, naming Liam Jones for the first time in almost three months, while Luke Davies-Uniacke is back for North Melbourne, but George Wardlaw will play VFL this week as he recovers from concussion.

Melbourne defender Steven May has returned to face Carlton after missing last week through illness, although sidekick Jake Lever has failed to overcome an ankle niggle and will miss.

With Chol out due to a groin injury, the Hawks have recalled Mitch Lewis for his first senior game of 2025, alongside Jack Scrimshaw who is back in after a strong performance in the VFL.

The Hawks face a depleted Port outfit that has omitted Willie Rioli and is without injured stars Connor Rozee and Jason Horne-Francis.

Dane Rampe has overcome a calf problem to regain his place for Sydney to face the Kangaroos, while Peter Ladhams has also been selected.

Adam Saad is back for the Blues, among three forced changes.

In Saturday’s final game, Tim Kelly has regained his place for West Coast after one week in the WAFL to face an unchanged Richmond.

In Sunday’s game of the round, Gold Coast regain backline leader Sam Collins from a calf niggle that has cost him two matches, while Adelaide has named Nick Murray on its extended bench.

Hayden Young has also been named in Fremantle’s 26-man squad to face Collingwood, who will be without injured Dan Houston.

FRIDAY, JULY 18

Brisbane v Western Bulldogs at the Gabba, 7.40pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: S.Marshall, B.Reville

Out: N.Answerth (Achilles), Z.Bailey (suspension)

R18 sub: Darcy Gardiner

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: L.Jones, L.Cleary, L.McNeil

Out: N.Coffield (omitted), J.Dolan (managed), C.Hynes (omitted)

R18 sub: Caleb Poulter

SATURDAY, JULY 19

Hawthorn v Port Adelaide at UTAS Stadium, 1.20pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: M.Lewis, J.Scrimshaw, B.Macdonald

Out: M.Chol (groin), C.Jiath (omitted), C.Mackenzie (omitted)

R18 sub: Finn Maginness

PORT ADELAIDE

In: L.Evans, J.Mead, D.Williams

Out: C.Rozee (hand), J.Horne-Francis (foot), W.Rioli (omitted)

R18 sub: Will Lorenz

Sydney v North Melbourne at the SCG, 4.15pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: D.Rampe, P.Ladhams

Out: T.McCartin (concussion), A.Francis (omitted)

R18 sub: Riley Bice

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: L.Davies-Uniacke, C.Coleman-Jones, B.Teakle, Z.Banch

Out: F.Maley (omitted), T.Xerri (suspension), B.Scott (omitted), R.Hansen jnr (omitted)

R18 sub: Bailey Scott

Carlton v Melbourne at the MCG, 7.35pm AEST

CARLTON

In: A.Saad, F.Evans, W.White

Out: A.Cincotta (injured), O.Fantasia (hamstring), M.McGovern (hamstring)

R18 sub: Cooper Lord

MELBOURNE

In: S.May, H.Sharp

Out: J.Lever (ankle), T.Sparrow (concussion)

R18 sub: Caleb Windsor

West Coast v Richmond at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: L.Ryan, T.Kelly, J.Petruccelle

Out: E.Hewett (managed), N.Long (omitted), M.Champion (omitted)

R18 sub: Noah Long

RICHMOND

In: Nil

Out: Nil

R18 sub: James Trezise

SUNDAY, JULY 20

Geelong v St Kilda at GMHBA Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

GEELONG

In: S.De Koning, T.Stengle, M.Knevitt

Out: Nil

R18 sub: Ollie Henry

ST KILDA

In: Z.Jones, R.Byrnes, D.Wilson, A.Schoenmaker

Out: D.Butler (elbow)

R18 sub: Hunter Clark

Collingwood v Fremantle at the MCG, 3.15pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: C.Dean, P.Lipinski, B.Mihocek, W.Parker, E.Allan, B.McCreery

Out: J.Howe (groin), D.Houston (abdominal), T.Membrey (managed)

R18 sub: Scott Pendlebury

FREMANTLE

In: H.Young, N.Erasmus, B.Walker

Out: Nil

R18 sub: Isaiah Dudley

Adelaide v Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval, 4.10pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: N.Murray, L.Nankervis, H.Bond, L.Pedlar, C.Burgess

Out: J.Butts (chest), B.Cook (concussion)

R18 sub: Chayce Jones

GOLD COAST

In: S.Collins, N.Moyle, L.Lombard, B.Jepson

Out: T.Miller (hamstring)

R18 sub: David Swallow