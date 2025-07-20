Finn Maginness will have surgery in Hobart after suffering a lacerated kidney during Saturday's match against Port Adelaide

Finn Maginness (left) and Sam Mitchell celebrate a win during round 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN midfielder Finn Maginness has been admitted to hospital with a lacerated kidney after Saturday’s win over Port Adelaide at University of Tasmania Stadium.

Maginness reported the issue in the rooms after the game and was flown from Launceston to Hobart for surgery.

The 24-year-old will remain in hospital for at least a few days with no clear return date at this stage.

Maginness returned to his trademark role as a tagger on Saturday and clamped Power star Zak Butters to help the Hawks move two games clear inside the top eight.

Finn Maginness (left) and Jarman Impey celebrate a goal during round 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Butters was held to just 18 disposals – his lowest count of 2025 – coming off a 38-disposal domination against West Coast, to highlight Maginnness’ value to Sam Mitchell’s side.

Hawthorn’s medical team will work through the next steps for Maginness over the next 48 hours.

Star midfielder Will Day is on track to be available against Carlton on Thursday night at the MCG.

Mabior Chol missed the trip to Tasmania due to a groin injury and will need to prove his fitness later in the week.