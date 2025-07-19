HAWTHORN has notched up an important win as it chases a spot in September, disposing of Port Adelaide by 38 points at UTAS Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The Hawks played the torrential conditions to perfection, limiting the Power's impact when they kicked with the breeze and taking full advantage when it was their turn, as they cruised to the 13.9 (87) to 7.7 (49) victory.
Veterans Jack Gunston and Jarman Impey booted three goals each in the slogging win that has revived the Hawks' top-four hopes.
Dylan Moore was equally superb in the victory, collecting 32 disposals, two goals and nine tackles as the Hawks climbed from seventh to fourth to be two games clear inside the top eight.
Meanwhile, the 11th-placed Power slipped from finals contention - they'll likely be four wins outside the top eight with five games remaining - in Ken Hinkley's final season at the helm.
Port joined a succession of clubs unable to control Hawthorn's 33-year-old stalwart Gunston, who has now kicked 42 goals this season, while ex-Port utility Impey put the finishing touches with three goals in a 10-minute burst in the final term.
Port kicked with a gale in the opening quarter, but the Hawks were superb - after a feisty start, scores were locked at 3.2 apiece at the first break.
Hawthorn youngster Calsher Dear booted the first goal after Port's Ollie Lord was penalised for a behind-play bump on Hawks captain James Sicily.
The Power responded with a Mitch Georgiades goal 18 seconds later and, while Port celebrated, Sicily slung Jack Lukosius to the ground, resulting in a free kick.
Lukosius converted, but the Hawks then generally held sway into the stiff wind, with Dear's late second major levelling scores.
Hawthorn then cashed in with three goals to one in a rain-soaked second stanza, with Gunston booting two, including a stunning 30m set shot from the boundary line.
That strike gave the Hawks a handy 13-point half-time buffer, but the lead rapidly disappeared in the third quarter.
Port's Jordon Sweet and Lord goaled with set shots to tie scores, and a tense seven-minute stalemate followed.
But the Hawks, against the tide, then made a decisive break, with goals from the influential Moore and Gunston creating a 12-point advantage at three-quarter time.
Hawthorn then swept to victory with five goals to one in the final quarter.
Midfielders James Worpel (26 disposals) and Josh Ward (26), Impey (26) and Blake Hardwick (27) revelled on the heavy track, while for Port, Lukosius and Georgiades scored two goals each and winger Jase Burgoyne (26 touches) and half-back Kane Farrell (25) were busy.
Ken sees the funny side in Ginni's cele
Of course he did. After Jack Ginnivan kicked truly late in the last quarter, he pulled out a cheeky aeroplane celebration as he was swamped by teammates. Needless to say, it was in response to the fiery post-match encounter with Power coach Ken Hinkley after last year's semi-final when Hinkley performed an aeroplane gesture after he took exception to a comment Ginnivan made on social media prior to the game. But Hinkley saw the funny side on Saturday, having a good laugh in the coaches' box upon realising Ginnivan's sassy move.
Is there anything Jack can't do?
While it was understandably an uphill battle to convert in the strong, swirling breeze and torrential rain, there was no such problem for Hawk Jack Gunston. The veteran forward has wound back the clock this year to be in career-best form at the age of 33, and his repertoire was on full display in the wild conditions in Tassie. He finished with three goals for the game to take his season tally to 42, but his two second-term goals were extraordinary given the conditions. He kicked a booming set shot from just on the 50m arc, and followed that up shortly after with an incredible goal from the boundary after Jase Burgoyne was penalised for insufficient intent. He almost had one of the goals of the year late also, but a desperate touch on the line ruled it a behind.
Welcome back, Mitch
Hawthorn welcomed back key forward Mitch Lewis, 378 days since he last played at the top level after rupturing his ACL last July. The conditions certainly weren't favourable to the big men at UTAS Stadium, and while the 198cm spearhead finished with 0.1 on Saturday before being tactically subbed out late in the third term, he worked tirelessly throughout and will certainly be better for the run. However, four doesn't go into three and Lewis' return has given Sam Mitchell quite the selection headache with finals looming. With Jack Gunston (42 goals) and Mabior Chol (32 goals) starring in 2025, and youngster Calsher Dear kicking five goals in his past two games after returning last round, the Hawks have some big decisions to make around their forward setup as they begin their charge towards September.
HAWTHORN 3.2 6.4 8.6 13.9 (87)
PORT ADELAIDE 3.2 4.3 6.6 7.7 (49)
GOALS
Hawthorn: Gunston 3, Impey 3, Dear 2, Moore 2, Ginnivan, Macdonald, Watson
Port Adelaide: Georgiades 2, Lukosius 2, Lord, Lorenz, Sweet
BEST
Hawthorn: Moore, Impey, Hardwick, Worpel, Nash, Gunston
Port Adelaide: Sweet, Lukosius, Farrell, Wines, Bergman, Butters
INJURIES
Hawthorn: Nil
Port Adelaide: Nil
SUBSTITUTES
Hawthorn: Bailey Macdonald (replaced Mitch Lewis in the third quarter)
Port Adelaide: Dylan Williams (replaced Mani Liddy in the third quarter)
Crowd: TBC at UTAS Stadium