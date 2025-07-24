Brisbane gun Will Ashcroft will play his 50th AFL game after a whirlwind start to his career

Will Ashcroft speaks to the media in Brisbane on July 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

A GOAL of the year, knee reconstruction, premiership and Norm Smith Medal mean Will Ashcroft isn't too young to reflect ahead of his 50th AFL game.

"It does a bit," the fresh-faced Brisbane midfielder said when asked if his career has felt like a whirlwind.

"And learning so much off the back of the knee injury has given me great perspective.

"If I achieved 50 games a lot earlier, and didn't have that knee setback, I would have felt a lot differently."

The 21-year-old will celebrate the occasion at a Gold Coast venue he knows well.

Father and three-time Lions premiership player Marcus was the Suns' inaugural football manager and Will was his shadow.

"A lot of memories and Dad, being at the Suns for a long time, I was probably going for the Suns," he said.

"It's cool to go back and play them at that ground ... so many childhood memories there."

Ashcroft added another accolade when he won the medal named after his father for best on ground in the sides' Gabba meeting earlier this season.

While veteran pair Touk Miller and Dayne Zorko have fuelled the rivalry, Ashcroft and younger brother Levi have added significant spice as both sides usher in the next generation.

The Lions (13-1-4) have won 12 of their past 13 games against the Suns (11-6), who are eighth and within touching distance of a maiden finals appearance.

Brisbane is second but is still to face Collingwood, Sydney, Fremantle and Hawthorn in one of the competition's toughest runs to September.

"It's always an enjoyable game and there's probably a lot more riding on this one, for both teams," Ashcroft said.

"Every time we play ... there's improvement in both sides within the season, and year on year.

"It's important for different reasons this time around."

The Suns, comprehensively beaten in Adelaide by the Crows last week, will be without experienced pair Miller and Daniel Rioli, but welcome back key defender Sam Collins.