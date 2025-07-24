The Tigers will regain key tall Noah Balta for their clash against the Magpies

Noah Balta runs with the ball during Richmond's clash against Geelong in round 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

RICHMOND key defender Noah Balta will resume his interrupted 2025 campaign against Collingwood on Sunday, but Jack Dyer medallist Tim Taranto left training early with calf soreness on Thursday morning.

Taranto moved into the top 20 in the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award after being named a clear best on ground for the second week in a row, helping the Tigers win back-to-back games for the first time under Adem Yze.

The 27-year-old did a bike session inside the Swinburne Centre and is still expected to face the Magpies, but will need to prove his fitness at the captain's run after only completing the first couple of drills.

Speaking ahead of the training session, Yze confirmed Balta will return for the first time in a fortnight after his court-imposed curfew ended on July 22.

The 2020 premiership backman has only played eight games this season, having being suspended by the club and handed a night-time curfew by a New South Wales court after pleading guilty to assault.

With five games to play in Richmond's season, the 25-year-old now has the chance to salvage something on-field with time forward likely, given the Tigers' key defensive stocks.

Learn More 26:16

"He did everything right during that process. He tried to do the right thing around the club with his leadership and support of our young players. Finally, that's over," Yze told reporters on Thursday.

"That would be tough for anyone. It's hard enough going out through injury, let alone being fit to play but not able to play. He had a smile on his face the other night when that curfew finished. In saying that, he still has a responsibility to finish off the season the right way.

"He will come into the team this week and hopefully be a really good teammate and do exactly what he's been doing. He has a nice block of games to finish off the season and hopefully finish off the right way."

First-year midfielder Josh Smillie trained fully on Thursday and will aim to be available for a VFL return next weekend after undergoing a conditioning block over the past month.

Learn More 29:20

The 2024 pick No.7 has been restricted to only four reserves games in 2025 due to repeat hamstring injuries, but Yze is confident Smillie can push for a debut by the end of August.

"Right now, we've got a really clear plan. Hopefully he gets through today, big session on the weekend, then another full week of training," Yze said.

"We've got a really clear plan on two full weeks of training with no hiccups; touchwood hopefully this is the two weeks that is the platform that will set him for the last month of the season. really looking forward to him not only playing VFL footy, but hopefully by the end of the year breaking into the AFL team."

Josh Smillie during a Richmond training session at Punt Road Oval, March 26, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Veteran midfielder Dion Prestia has now played the past seven games after recovering from a pre-season Achilles injury that lingered.

Yze said the 32-year-old has added plenty of value in 2025 and could go play on for a 16th season in 2026 after banking a decent block of games.

"Not only on the field, but off the field he has been doing some coaching and a lot of work with our younger boys around stoppages," he said.

"We understand where his head sits and he has an eye to the future around coaching, but those discussions for next season will start with [Richmond list boss] Blair [Hartley].

"His value on the field and off the field right now has been terrific for our young boys. I can't see any reason why he wouldn't be here."