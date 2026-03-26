Brad Scott says players like young forward Nate Caddy are why he is confident the club can rise out of their current malaise

Nate Caddy in action during Essendon's clash against Port Adelaide in round two, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

UNDER-FIRE Essendon coach Brad Scott remains optimistic about the club's future and has praised young gun Nate Caddy after the forward was singled out for what he himself termed an "embarrassing" miss in the heavy loss to Port Adelaide.

Caddy kicked four goals against the Power but missed out on a fifth when he hit the post from close range, with Scott referencing the miss post-game when he spoke about his players being "demoralised" on the field.

Bombers legend Tim Watson was among several media pundits who questioned Scott for singling out the young forward, who was one of the club's best in the heavy defeat.

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On Thursday, Scott clarified his comments and said players like Caddy is why he is confident the club can rise out of their current malaise.

"In terms of Nate Caddy and selfishness, I spoke to Nate at half-time. I spoke to Nate post-game. I spoke to the players post-game, and then did a press conference. So they are crystal clear as to what I'm talking about," Scott said.

"But for everyone else ... if you make a mistake, and you get demoralised by it, and more importantly, if the rest of the team get demoralised by it, you're being selfish, because you're thinking about yourself and not the team.

"So what Nate Caddy did in the second half and we talked about this as a group, post-game and in review was outstanding.

"The players voted for Caddy as their player of the week, not because of his four goals in the second half, but because of his response to, in his own words, an embarrassing moment.

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"I was harder on the team in terms of their reaction to that miss in the second half. But 'Cads', he has grown before our eyes in one week. So where he is right now compared to where he was six months ago is chalk and cheese.

"And that's the reason ... why I'm so optimistic about this group, because they're made of the right stuff. Our players now know how hard this game is, and they're building character and resilience because of it."

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Scott was philosophical about his own coaching future, saying the external pressure following two heavy defeats has not bothered him.

"I've been here before, and I know the way out," he said.

"It's not about me. I'm trying to preach a culture of investing in the team at all costs – 'don't be selfish'.

"So, it's not about me. Like, what will be, will be. When you coach, when you're a head coach, it ends at some point. It's just a matter of how and when.

"We're going to die at some point, too. But you don't spend your whole time thinking about it."

Brad Scott speaks to players during the match between Port Adelaide and Essendon at Adelaide Oval in round two, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Scott indicated he would give his players a chance to respond in a huge clash against North Melbourne on Saturday night rather than making a statement at selection.

"I've never been a big believer in making statements at selection," he said.

"You challenge players to respond, and they either do or they don't.

"I don't make knee-jerk reactions, players know they've got to give the effort that's required. I'm pretty keen to give those players the opportunity to respond."