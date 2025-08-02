Bayley Fritsch celebrates a goal during Melbourne's clash against West Coast in round 21, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

MELBOURNE has piled more pain on lowly West Coast with an 83-point thrashing at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.

A 10-goal third quarter helped the Demons to a seventh win of the season as they rolled to a 21.13 (139) to 8.8 (56) victory.

DEMONS v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats

Melbourne captain Max Gawn (21 disposals and a goal) was enormous as Bayley Fritsch (four goals) and Harrison Petty (three) combined for seven goals.

Ryan Maric (29 disposals and a goal) tried to provide run for the Eagles, but they were blitzed in the second half to fall to 1-19.

More to come

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:46

    Sky-high Jai takes soaring grab and slots truly

    Jai Culley continues to impress in his Melbourne debut with a terrific grab and goal

    AFL
  • 03:20

    ‘Perfect 10’: All the goals from Dees’ devastating quarter

    Melbourne erupts with 10 third-quarter goals in a ruthless response to last week’s collapse

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Delisted Eagle holds his new jumper in special debut goal

    Jai Culley takes a terrific grab and delivers a passionate celebration after nailing his first major in new colours

    AFL
  • 01:00

    Bowey’s brilliant smother sparks Demons’ ‘best passage’

    Jake Bowey gets in the way of certain Eagles goal before Kade Chandler finishes truly at the other end

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Brutal head clash sees gun Eagle helped off ground

    Liam Ryan enters HIA protocols following this sickening clash of heads on the wing

    AFL
  • 00:25

    'Almost sums up the Eagles’ season': Bench sign baffles commentators

    Commentators see the funny side of an upside-down interchange sign from West Coast

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Fritsch’s shocking shank somehow turns to gold

    Jacob van Rooyen ends up with a major after Bayley Fritsch shanked his set shot 20 metres from goal

    AFL

MELBOURNE           3.5     6.7     16.9     21.13 (139)
WEST COAST          1.2     3.3       6.6        8.8 (56)

GOALS
Melbourne: Fritsch 4, Petty 3, Langford 3, van Rooyen 2, Culley 2, Viney, Rivers, Petracca, Melksham, Langdon, Gawn, Chandler
West Coast: Cripps 2, Shanahan, Ryan, Reid, Maric, Chesser, Brockman