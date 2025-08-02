A 10-goal third quarter has set up the Demons' big win over the Eagles

Bayley Fritsch celebrates a goal during Melbourne's clash against West Coast in round 21, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

MELBOURNE has piled more pain on lowly West Coast with an 83-point thrashing at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.

A 10-goal third quarter helped the Demons to a seventh win of the season as they rolled to a 21.13 (139) to 8.8 (56) victory.

Melbourne captain Max Gawn (21 disposals and a goal) was enormous as Bayley Fritsch (four goals) and Harrison Petty (three) combined for seven goals.

Ryan Maric (29 disposals and a goal) tried to provide run for the Eagles, but they were blitzed in the second half to fall to 1-19.

MELBOURNE 3.5 6.7 16.9 21.13 (139)

WEST COAST 1.2 3.3 6.6 8.8 (56)

GOALS

Melbourne: Fritsch 4, Petty 3, Langford 3, van Rooyen 2, Culley 2, Viney, Rivers, Petracca, Melksham, Langdon, Gawn, Chandler

West Coast: Cripps 2, Shanahan, Ryan, Reid, Maric, Chesser, Brockman