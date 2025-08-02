Scans have confirmed the severity of Hawks gun Will Day's foot injury

Will Day is seen injured during Hawthorn's clash against Adelaide in round 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN has been dealt a huge blow with midfielder Will Day to miss the rest of the season with a foot injury.

Day, 24, has missed most of 2025 with a foot injury and scans on Saturday – a day after the Hawks' 14-point loss to Adelaide – revealed bone stress in his navicular.

The gun midfielder has been ruled out for the rest of the season, having played just six games this year.

"We know Will has put in a mountain of work to get back to playing, and indeed performing, at the elite level, and we are really disappointed for him," Hawthorn executive general manager of football Rob McCartney said.

"The club's medical and high performance team have taken extra precautions with Will throughout his rehabilitation this year. This included very closely managing his workload and consulting external specialists both in Victoria and interstate to help guide his return to play timeline.

"Will is an outstanding person who has showcased an incredible amount of resilience, and we know he will engage his rehab with the same attitude.

"As a club, we will obviously support Will throughout every stage of his rehabilitation and wrap our arms around him as he navigates this tough period."

It is a major blow for the Hawks, who are 13-7 after the loss to the Crows but still facing a brutal run home.

Hawthorn still has matches against Collingwood and Brisbane, and a meeting with Melbourne, to come.