Jack Ginnivan interacts with the crowd during round 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

JACK Ginnivan has been hit with a fine for flipping the bird at the crowd in the aftermath of Hawthorn's 14-point loss to Adelaide at the Adelaide Oval on Friday night.

The 22-year-old was fined $1500 - $1000 with an early plea - by the AFL's match review officer on Saturday afternoon for making an 'obscene gesture'.

Ginnivan had earlier replied to an Instagram video of the incident with the comment "best coin spent".

Fellow Hawk Jai Newcombe was also fined for making careless contact with an umpire.

The AFL has handed out several fines to players and coaches this season for the same gesture.

Gold Coast coach Damien Hardwick was fined $2000 after footage was shown on Fox Footy of him reacting to an umpiring call in June, while Geelong star Bailey Smith (twice), West Coast young gun Harley Reid and Hawthorn forward Mabior Chol were all penalised for making the finger gesture towards opposition fans.