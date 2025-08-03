Australian Football Hall of Famer, three-time premiership player and five-time dual league best and fairest Debbie Lee will be the 2025 NAB AFLW Premiership Cup Ambassador

Women's footy trailblazer Debbie Lee. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL is pleased to announce Australian Football Hall of Famer, three-time premiership player and five-time dual league best and fairest Debbie Lee will be the 2025 NAB AFLW Premiership Cup Ambassador.

Playing 302 VWFL games, Lee was a key part in the establishment of the NAB AFLW competition and continues to be a trailblazer for women’s football as we celebrate the 10th season this year.

Lee is an AFL Life Member, six-time All-Australian, seven-time club champion, five-time league Helen Lambert best & fairest medallist and represented Victoria on sixteen occasions – six as captain.

The best player award for the VFLW Rising Star is named in her honour, as was the equivalent award for the AFL Senior Women’s National Championships that was held from 1990-2015.

Off the field, Lee has been influential in a number of football administrative roles including VWFL President, senior coach, member of the AFL Women’s Advisory Group, Women’s Football Operations Manager (Melbourne FC), General Manager (Western Bulldogs FC), and is currently the National Women and Girls Football Lead at the AFL.

Lee will present the 2025 AFLW Premiership Cup to the winning team on Grand Final Day and becomes the tenth person to hold the prestigious role, following Erin Phillips OAM (2024), G Flip (2023), Abbey Holmes (Season 7), Lisa Hardeman (2022), Jamie Howell (2021), Amanda Farrugia (2020*), Jan Cooper (2019), Sam Mostyn (2018) and Susan Alberti (2017).

Dedicating more than three decades of service to women’s football, Lee said she was proud to be named as this year’s Cup Ambassador.

“I’m really grateful to be named this year’s AFLW Premiership Cup Ambassador, especially as we celebrate the 10th season, it’s a real honour to be part of such an important moment,” Lee said.

“I’ve been involved in football for over 30 years and have been lucky to witness the generational change and how much the game has evolved at both the elite and community levels.

“The AFLW competition has been amazing for our industry, women’s sport, and the wider community. It’s created real change and increased visibility—making footy more inclusive for women and girls both on and off the field.”

AFLW General Manager, Emma Moore said Lee’s contribution to the progression of women’s football was one to be celebrated.



“Debbie is truly a legend of Australian football and we’re incredibly proud and grateful to Debbie for everything she has achieved to help grow women and girls football across the country – not just leading into the creation of the AFLW, but now also in her role at the AFL,” Moore said.

“I can’t emphasise enough how Debbie has helped shape our game for more than three decades, and as we enter the milestone 10th season it was only fitting for Debbie to be named the 2025 AFLW Premiership Cup Ambassador.”

The AFL will officially recognise Debbie as the 2025 AFLW Premiership Cup Ambassador at the NAB AFLW Season Launch event in Melbourne on Tuesday August 5.

ON-FIELD ACHIEVEMENTS

302 VWFL games

5 x Helen Lambert Medal for competition best and fairest 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996 & 2001

6 x All-Australian

16 x State games for Victoria

6 x State captain for Victoria

3 x Premiership player – 1991 (East Brunswick Scorpions), 2004 & 2011 (Spurs)

1 x Premiership captain 2004 (Spurs)

Lisa Hardeman Medal for best on ground in Grand Final 1991 & 2004

7 x club best and fairest

Club captain at St. Albans Spurs 1991-2004

OFF-FIELD ACHIEVEMENTS

2021 Australian Football Hall of Famer

AFL Life Member

Founder of Sunshine YCW Spurs (first team in the western suburbs) in 1993

Debbie Lee Medal awarded to the best player at the AFL’s National Championships

Debbie Lee Rising Star Medal awarded to the best first year player in the VFLW

VWFL Life Member

VWFL President 2004 –2012 (playing President)

Albans Football Club (Founder/Executive board member)

Member of the AFL Victoria’s Strategic Advisory group 2013

Senior coach St Albans Spurs

Inaugural Western Bulldogs VFLW Coach

AFLW State of Origin – All Stars (Victorian team) Coach – 2017

Member of AFL Women’s Advisory Group

Women’s football operations manager, Melbourne Football Club

General manager, Western Bulldogs Football Club

*Premiership Cup not presented as 2020 NAB AFLW Grand Final was not played due to COVID-19.