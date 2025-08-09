Follow all the action from Saturday's round 22 games

Follow it LIVE: Richmond v St Kilda from 1.20pm AEST

ST KILDA is aiming for a third straight win when it takes on Richmond at the MCG on Saturday.

The Saints have recorded wins over Melbourne and North Melbourne in the past fortnight to reach seven victories for the year.

TIGERS v SAINTS Follow it LIVE

The Tigers have five wins, but were belted by the Suns on the Gold Coast last week.

Richmond has three huge ins as Tim Taranto, Tom Lynch and Nathan Broad return in place of Thomas Sims, Luke Trainor and Jonty Faull.

The Saints have regained Mattaes Phillipou, Darcy Wilson and Liam Henry with Mitch Owens and Ryan Byrnes injured, and Angus Hastie omitted.

Richmond v St Kilda at the MCG, 1.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Richmond: Steely Green

St Kilda: Liam Henry

Learn More 02:18

Brisbane will look to continue its push for a top-four finish when it hosts Sydney at the Gabba.

The Lions impressively beat Collingwood last week and are on track to do some damage in September again in 2025.

LIONS v SWANS Follow it LIVE

While this is a rematch of last year's Grand Final, the Swans have endured a difficult season amid a tough injury run.

But they have won six of their past eight matches and have the star power to challenge the Lions.

Tom Doedee will play his first game in Brisbane colours, while Will McLachlan is also in, with Lachie Neale and Ryan Lester injured.

Hayden McLean returns for the Swans as Peter Ladhams makes way.

Learn More 01:53

Gold Coast will be aiming to take another step towards September when it faces Carlton at Marvel Stadium.

The Suns are flying with a 13-6 win-loss record and return to Marvel for the fourth time this year, having won two of their previous three visits.

BLUES v SUNS Follow it LIVE

Carlton gave Fremantle a fright last week before falling short in Perth as its tough season continued.

The Blues have dropped ruck Marc Pittonet and lost young defender Harry O'Farrell to injury with Billy Wilson and Hudson O'Keeffe coming into their side, while Malcolm Rosas jnr is in for the Suns in place of the injured Sam Flanders.

Learn More 01:37

The Dockers make the trip to Adelaide Oval to take on Port Adelaide on Saturday night.

Freo has been in excellent form, winning 10 of its past 11 matches to put itself in position to feature in September this year.

POWER v DOCKERS Follow it LIVE

Port will be desperate to bounce back after being thrashed by Adelaide and Geelong in its past two matches.

There are some huge changes for both teams as captain Connor Rozee and forwards Willie Rioli and Jack Lukosius come in for Port, as does Christian Moraes, in place of Dylan Williams, Jase Burgoyne, Hugh Jackson and Jack Whitlock.

Nat Fyfe and Alex Pearce are back for the Dockers, replacing the omitted Oscar McDonald and injured Hayden Young.