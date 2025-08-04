The Match Review findings from Sunday's round 21 games are in

Tom Stewart in action during Geelong's clash against St Kilda in round two, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

GEELONG star Tom Stewart has escaped suspension for his clumsy collision with Ollie Wines on Sunday, while North Melbourne's Cameron Zurhaar has been cleared for his incident with St Kilda ruck, Rowan Marshall.

Zurhaar's Kangaroos teammate Paul Curtis, however, has copped a one-match ban for striking young Saint Angus Hastie.

During the Cats' 88-point win at GMHBA Stadium on Sunday, Stewart jumped off the ground in an attempt to smother a Wines handpass and landed on his opponent.

Learn More 00:42

The act did not appear malicious and Stewart immediately showed concern for Wines, who was clearly sore but able to play out the game and was one of the Power's best contributors.

Stewart has been cited by the Match Review Officer for rough conduct, but the grading of careless conduct and low impact means he has escaped with a fine.

Curtis, meanwhile, has been hit with a one-game suspension for striking Hastie off the ball and will miss Sunday's game against Greater Western Sydney in Canberra.

Learn More 00:54

Zurhaar was expected to come under scrutiny for an incident with Marshall, but has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

"Based on the evidence available it was the view of the MRO that Zurhaar makes negligible high contact (if any) with Marshall in the contest. No further action was taken," the MRO said in a statement.