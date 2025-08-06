HAWTHORN is set to drop out of the top eight this round, according to our experts.
Collingwood is heavily favoured to beat the Hawks on Thursday night, and with expected wins for the Western Bulldogs and Greater Western Sydney, hopes of a September finish are fading for Sam Mitchell's men.
>> Win $25,000 in the official AFL Tipping comp! Sign up NOW
A couple of our tipsters have backed Richmond to roll St Kilda, but the other games are all one-sided.
Check out the R22 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
MICHAEL WHITING
Collingwood - 20 points
Geelong
St Kilda
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Last week: 8
Total: 135
CHAD WINGARD
Hawthorn - 12 points
Geelong
Richmond
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 133
JOSH GABELICH
Collingwood - eight points
Geelong
St Kilda
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Last week: 8
Total: 132
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Collingwood - seven points
Geelong
St Kilda
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Last week: 8
Total: 130
SARAH OLLE
Collingwood - 22 points
Geelong
St Kilda
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Last week: 8
Total: 130
MATTHEW LLOYD
Collingwood - 20 points
Geelong
St Kilda
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Last week: 8
Total: 129
DAMIAN BARRETT
Collingwood - 28 points
Geelong
St Kilda
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Last week: 9
Total: 128
SARAH BLACK
Hawthorn - 10 points
Geelong
St Kilda
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Last week: 8
Total: 128
CALLUM TWOMEY
Collingwood - 22 points
Geelong
St Kilda
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Last week: 8
Total: 126
GEMMA BASTIANI
Collingwood - 22 points
Geelong
St Kilda
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Last week: 9
Total: 124
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Collingwood - 12 points
Geelong
Richmond
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Last week: 8
Total: 123
NAT EDWARDS
Collingwood - 15 points
Geelong
St Kilda
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 121
TOTALS
Hawthorn 2-10 Collingwood
Geelong 12-0 Essendon
Richmond 2-10 St Kilda
Brisbane 12-0 Sydney
Carlton 0-12 Gold Coast
Port Adelaide 0-12 Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney 12-0 North Melbourne
Melbourne 0-12 Western Bulldogs
West Coast 0-12 Adelaide