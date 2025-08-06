Our footy experts have made the call on round 22

Get your tips in: Our experts help you find a winner. Picture: AFL Digital

HAWTHORN is set to drop out of the top eight this round, according to our experts.

Collingwood is heavily favoured to beat the Hawks on Thursday night, and with expected wins for the Western Bulldogs and Greater Western Sydney, hopes of a September finish are fading for Sam Mitchell's men.

A couple of our tipsters have backed Richmond to roll St Kilda, but the other games are all one-sided.

MICHAEL WHITING

Collingwood - 20 points

Geelong

St Kilda

Brisbane

Gold Coast

Fremantle

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Last week: 8

Total: 135

CHAD WINGARD

Hawthorn - 12 points

Geelong

Richmond

Brisbane

Gold Coast

Fremantle

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 133

JOSH GABELICH

Collingwood - eight points

Geelong

St Kilda

Brisbane

Gold Coast

Fremantle

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Last week: 8

Total: 132

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Collingwood - seven points

Geelong

St Kilda

Brisbane

Gold Coast

Fremantle

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Last week: 8

Total: 130

SARAH OLLE

Collingwood - 22 points

Geelong

St Kilda

Brisbane

Gold Coast

Fremantle

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Last week: 8

Total: 130

MATTHEW LLOYD

Collingwood - 20 points

Geelong

St Kilda

Brisbane

Gold Coast

Fremantle

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Last week: 8

Total: 129

DAMIAN BARRETT

Collingwood - 28 points

Geelong

St Kilda

Brisbane

Gold Coast

Fremantle

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Last week: 9

Total: 128

SARAH BLACK

Hawthorn - 10 points

Geelong

St Kilda

Brisbane

Gold Coast

Fremantle

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Last week: 8

Total: 128

CALLUM TWOMEY

Collingwood - 22 points

Geelong

St Kilda

Brisbane

Gold Coast

Fremantle

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Last week: 8

Total: 126

GEMMA BASTIANI

Collingwood - 22 points

Geelong

St Kilda

Brisbane

Gold Coast

Fremantle

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Last week: 9

Total: 124

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Collingwood - 12 points

Geelong

Richmond

Brisbane

Gold Coast

Fremantle

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Last week: 8

Total: 123

NAT EDWARDS

Collingwood - 15 points

Geelong

St Kilda

Brisbane

Gold Coast

Fremantle

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 121

TOTALS

Hawthorn 2-10 Collingwood

Geelong 12-0 Essendon

Richmond 2-10 St Kilda

Brisbane 12-0 Sydney

Carlton 0-12 Gold Coast

Port Adelaide 0-12 Fremantle

Greater Western Sydney 12-0 North Melbourne

Melbourne 0-12 Western Bulldogs

West Coast 0-12 Adelaide