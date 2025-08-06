Get your tips in: Our experts help you find a winner. Picture: AFL Digital

HAWTHORN is set to drop out of the top eight this round, according to our experts.

Collingwood is heavily favoured to beat the Hawks on Thursday night, and with expected wins for the Western Bulldogs and Greater Western Sydney, hopes of a September finish are fading for Sam Mitchell's men.

>> Win $25,000 in the official AFL Tipping comp! Sign up NOW

A couple of our tipsters have backed Richmond to roll St Kilda, but the other games are all one-sided.

Check out the R22 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

MICHAEL WHITING

Collingwood - 20 points
Geelong
St Kilda
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide

Last week: 8
Total: 135

CHAD WINGARD

Hawthorn - 12 points
Geelong
Richmond
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide

Last week: 7
Total: 133

JOSH GABELICH

Collingwood - eight points
Geelong
St Kilda
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide

Last week: 8
Total: 132

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Collingwood - seven points
Geelong
St Kilda
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide

Last week: 8
Total: 130

SARAH OLLE

Collingwood - 22 points
Geelong
St Kilda
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide

Last week: 8
Total: 130

MATTHEW LLOYD

Collingwood - 20 points
Geelong
St Kilda
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide

Last week: 8
Total: 129

DAMIAN BARRETT

Collingwood - 28 points
Geelong
St Kilda
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide

Last week: 9
Total: 128

SARAH BLACK

Hawthorn - 10 points
Geelong
St Kilda
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide

Last week: 8
Total: 128

CALLUM TWOMEY

Collingwood - 22 points
Geelong
St Kilda
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide

Last week: 8
Total: 126

GEMMA BASTIANI

Collingwood - 22 points
Geelong
St Kilda
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide

Last week: 9
Total: 124

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Collingwood - 12 points
Geelong
Richmond
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide

Last week: 8
Total: 123

NAT EDWARDS

Collingwood - 15 points
Geelong
St Kilda
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide

Last week: 7
Total: 121

TOTALS

Hawthorn 2-10 Collingwood
Geelong 12-0 Essendon
Richmond 2-10 St Kilda
Brisbane 12-0 Sydney
Carlton 0-12 Gold Coast
Port Adelaide 0-12 Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney 12-0 North Melbourne
Melbourne 0-12 Western Bulldogs
West Coast 0-12 Adelaide