Carlton's board met for almost five hours on Wednesday evening

Michael Voss speaks to his players during Carlton's loss to Port Adelaide in round 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

MICHAEL Voss remains Carlton coach after a lengthy board meeting at Ikon Park on Wednesday evening.

A day after Melbourne sacked premiership coach Simon Goodwin, the Blues board met for a scheduled meeting on Wednesday that lasted almost five hours.

Voss left Carlton's headquarters at 5.30pm, driving past a waiting media pack while the board continued talking inside.

When entering Ikon Park for the meeting, Carlton vice-president Patty Kinnersly gave a brief comment.

"Every day is important for a football coach," she told the Seven Network when asked about Voss.

Legendary Carlton player Greg Williams, who is now the club's football director, left the meeting alongside Kinnersly but declined to comment when approached.

Voss was already under immense pressure following a horror season that will see them miss finals for the first time since 2022.

But with the Demons to almost certainly sound out premiership coaches Adam Simpson and John Longmire, it could prompt Carlton to act quicker than expected.

Blues president Robert Priestley six weeks ago declared Voss would coach out the rest of this season, but would not guarantee he would see out the end of his contract in 2026.

After making a preliminary final in 2023, then an elimination final last year, Carlton had high hopes of ending a 30-year premiership drought.

Instead, their fortunes have crumbled and they sit 13th with a 7-13 record.

Carlton host finals-bound Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night, with Voss to give his weekly media conference on Friday.