The former Collingwood coach has said he finds the 'Melbourne prospect quite compelling'

Nathan Buckley during the round 13 match between Melbourne and Collingwood at the SCG, June 14, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

NATHAN Buckley sees coaching Melbourne as a "quite compelling" prospect but would need to be convinced to jump back into an AFL hot seat.

Former Collingwood coach Buckley has been touted as one of the most likely contenders for the vacant Demons job, along with premiership coaches Adam Simpson and John Longmire.

It comes after Melbourne sacked 2021 flag-winning coach Simon Goodwin on Monday night.

Simpson and Longmire exited coaching roles at their respective clubs - West Coast and Sydney - last year following long stints in charge.

They are certain to be on Melbourne's list of names to call, along with Buckley, who has also had discussions with Tasmania about becoming the expansion club's inaugural coach.

Buckley spent almost a decade in charge at Collingwood, leading the club to the 2018 Grand Final.

He departed midway through the 2021 season and has since taken up football commentary roles on television and radio.

"I would take the call," Buckley said on SEN on Wednesday when asked about a possible approach from Melbourne.

"I would have a chat, but a lot would have to fall into place to leave this position of comfort I have found."

Buckley coached Collingwood in 218 games with a 54 per cent winning ratio, and said he still had a level of desire to coach at the top level.

"It's there, otherwise it would be an easy no," the 53-year-old said.

Adam Simpson and Nathan Buckley after the Grand Final between West Coast and Collingwood at the MCG, September 29, 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

Buckley sees appeal in the Melbourne job, highlighting the playing talent currently on the club's list.

"I think the Melbourne prospect is quite compelling," he said.

"There's a lot that needs to settle. Big club, storied history.

"Experience in the playing group is unquestioned and I like their young group of players as well.

"In that sense, there is a compelling case there. But there's plenty of water to go under the bridge."

Leading assistant coaches Hayden Skipworth (Collingwood) and Steven King (Geelong) were among the contenders for the West Coast job last year, and could also be in Melbourne's sights.