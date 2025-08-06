Port coach says he's focusing on next three weeks with the Power and will then take a break

Ken Hinkley during the round 11 match between Fremantle and Port Adelaide at Optus Stadium, May 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

KEN HINKLEY has all but ruled out pursuing a head coaching job next season, saying he won't decide his future until Christmas.

Hinkley's 13-year tenure as Port Adelaide coach finishes in three weeks when he hands over to long-time assistant Josh Carr.

It is understood Hinkley has offers from numerous clubs for various roles next season, and Melbourne's head coaching role is vacant after Simon Goodwin's sacking this week.

"I appreciate your question, but it's not a today question," Hinkley told reporters on Wednesday when asked about his plans for next year.

"For me, I am going to take a moment to enjoy three more weeks.

Ken Hinkley celebrates after the round 18 match between Port Adelaide and West Coast at Adelaide Oval, July 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"And then I am going to reset, refresh, do some things with my family, really enjoy things that I haven't been able to enjoy for a little period of time and then think about what is next.

"I'm sorry, I am just not going to think about it today.

"I don't think I am going to think about it before Christmas, I don't think I am."

Asked if he wanted a tilt at the Melbourne job, Hinkley replied: "No, I fancy a tilt at the next three weeks at Port Adelaide.

"As I have said all the way through, my concentration will remain at Port Adelaide for the entire season as much as I possibly can and enjoy those moments.

"I am not going to get drawn into anything other than (that)."

Hinkley said he hoped to avoid the limelight in future, while conceding the reality of his looming exit from Port was sinking in.

Learn More 40:03

"It's starting to feel real, it's starting to go, 'Oh geez, that is only two and a half weeks away' - and I know how quick time does go," he said.

"It is feeling real, but I have been like that all year.

"I have been really comfortable with the process and what we are doing and how we are doing it, and I look forward to those moments of getting (things) done.

"And then, I will be honest, then I will sneak off really quickly.

"It has not been my spot to be in the limelight too often and I won't continue to be there, and I certainly won't be looking for any of it."