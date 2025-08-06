Melbourne premiership star Ed Langdon isn't convinced a new coaching voice was needed to steer the Demons back into the finals mix

Ed Langdon during the R10 match between Melbourne and Brisbane at the Gabba on May 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE wingman Ed Langdon does not agree with the embattled club's board that a new coaching voice was required to lead the team back up the ladder.

Simon Goodwin was sacked on Monday night, later lamenting a lack of stability at the Demons since he led them to the drought-breaking 2021 premiership.

Upon confirming the decision, interim president Brad Green praised Goodwin's coaching bona fides, saying he was "terrific".

But Green insisted it was time for change, with Melbourne (7-13) set to miss the finals for a second straight season and facing its worst campaign since 2019.

Langdon, part of Goodwin's flag-winning side, isn't convinced.

"I'm not sure I would agree with that, but that's the board's decisions," Langdon said on Wednesday.

"I can only comment on the players' relationship with Goody, which was always positive.

"We always respected him and loved him as a coach, so if that's what the board thinks, then that's what the board thinks."

Goodwin's sacking has overshadowed Langdon's 200th AFL game, which comes when interim coach Troy Chaplin leads the Demons against the Western Bulldogs on Sunday.

The 29-year-old admitted it would be "a challenge" to stay focused for the final three rounds of the home and away season.

"We play three pretty good teams and this is all about building towards next year," Langdon said.

"We're under no illusion that we need to start next season better than we started this year.

"The next three weeks is a pretty good indication of how that will go."

Ed Langdon greets fans after the round 18 match between Melbourne and North Melbourne at Melbourne Cricket Ground on July 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

While Langdon was at odds with Green over the coaching decision, the pair agreed the Demons should have been in the finals mix this year.

"Absolutely. I think every season you should be aspiring to play finals," Langdon said.

"And, as I mentioned, not too long ago we were right at the top of the AFL.

"Clearly the last few seasons hasn't gone how we wanted it to, but our core group of players is still there and we'd love to be playing finals.

"That will certainly be the goal next year."

Melbourne will enter 2026 with a host of new faces in key positions, including the coach, president and chief executive.

"It's exciting, isn't it? Any time there's change there's obviously ups and downs," Langdon said.

"That's sort of par for the course, but I think it's a really exciting time for our football club.

"Getting some new, key personnel in will certainly refresh the place and it's going to be a good few years."