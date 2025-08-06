The teams are in for Thursday night's clash between Hawthorn and Collingwood

HAWTHORN has recalled veteran Luke Breust for just his sixth senior game of the season and doubled down on its four tall forward approach for Thursday night's crucial clash against Collingwood.

The Magpies have welcomed back key defensive player Jeremy Howe along with Billy Frampton, while veteran midfielder Tom Mitchell also returns for just his fourth game of the season.

Bobby Hill's return has been short-lived, with the small forward out due to illness, while the Magpies have also dropped Charlie Dean and Oleg Markov.

Breust comes in for his first game since round nine alongside Changkuoth Jiath, with Harry Morrison joining Will Day as an injury-enforced absence, while young midfielder Cam Mackenzie has again been overlooked.

Coach Sam Mitchell has again backed his four talls up forward, with Mitch Lewis, Calsher Dear, Mabior Chol and Jack Gunston all named.

Collingwood has lost three of its past four games and could drop to as low as fourth spot on the ladder with another defeat here, while the Hawks could be out of the eight altogether if they are not able to respond to their loss to Adelaide last week.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 7

Hawthorn v Collingwood at the MCG, 7.30pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: L.Breust, C.Jiath

Out: H.Morrison (quad), W.Day (foot)

R21 sub: James Worpel

COLLINGWOOD

In: B.Frampton, T.Mitchell, J.Howe

Out: C.Dean (omitted), B.Hill (illness), O.Markov (omitted)

R21 sub: Bobby Hill