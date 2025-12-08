We narrowed it down to our top 12 games of the year, but there was one game that was overwhelmingly voted as the best of the season

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, David Swallow, Sam Lalor. Pictures: AFL Photos

IT JUST had to be Nasiah.

A game featuring the biggest comeback in VFL/AFL history has been voted the best of 2025 by AFL.com.au readers, with St Kilda's win over Melbourne in round 20 getting more than 58 per cent of the vote.

Of the 12 games we selected as contenders to be the best of the year, only two others got more than five per cent of the vote - Gold Coast's thrilling elimination final win over Fremantle (12 per cent) and Richmond's stunning win over Carlton in round one (nine per cent).

The game of the season started as anything but as Melbourne cruised to a comfortable 46-point lead at three-quarter time. But 30 minutes of madness under the roof at Marvel Stadium became the stuff of legend as Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera produced a performance that had to be seen to be believed.

Having toiled hard all day, the silky Saint secured the biggest comeback in VFL/AFL history with a stunning mark and goal inside the final 60 seconds to level the scores. But he wasn't done yet; a series of inexplicable Demons errors resulted in a 6-6-6 free kick, mass confusion and another Nasiah mark and goal, this time after the siren to win the game.

Learn More 08:24

Best games of 2025 - fan vote

R20, St Kilda d Melbourne: 58 per cent

EF, Gold Coast d Fremantle: 12 per cent

R1, Richmond d Carlton: 9 per cent

R8, Geelong d Collingwood: 6 per cent

R19, Fremantle d Collingwood: 5 per cent

R9, Adelaide d Port Adelaide: 3 per cent

R6, Geelong d Hawthorn: 2 per cent

R2, Collingwood d Western Bulldogs: 1 per cent

R9, GWS d Geelong: 1 per cent

R18, Gold Coast d Collingwood: 1 per cent

R13, Collingwood d Melbourne: 1 per cent

R4, Gold Coast d Adelaide: 1 per cent