Calvin, Roy and Warnie bring you the round 22 teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more

Jeremy Cameron celebrates a goal during the match between Geelong and Port Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium in round 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FANTASY finals are into the do-or-die rounds.

Coaches appear to be targeting match-ups this week, with three of the seven most traded in players being Geelong guns ahead of their match against Essendon on Friday night.

Port Adelaide captain Connor Rozee (MID/DEF, $989,000) is the most traded out after his late withdrawal last week hurt coaches.

