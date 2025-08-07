Calvin brings you everything you need to get Fantasy ready for round 22

Errol Gulden in action during the round 20 match between Sydney and GWS at Engie Stadium on July 25, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S ROUND two of AFL Fantasy finals and whether you're sitting back with your feet up after winning last week or looking to stay alive, big decisions need to be made.

This doesn't just apply to league matches but also to the top players in 2025 who might be chasing a car, a hat or even their best-ever overall ranking.

These decisions could be based around premium players potentially getting tagged or rolling the dice and chasing unique options that no one else has. Targeting these players with low ownership is the perfect way to climb the rankings or get a sneaky advantage in your head-to-head league match-up.

But remember - unique players come with risk. Being stranded on this Fantasy Island all alone can either be a celebration for the brave, or a nightmare with no rescue in sight if things don't go to plan.

Either way, you've come this far, so back yourself, make the call, and may the Fantasy gods smile upon us all (for once).

Unique options

Here are some players to consider that are unique to teams inside the top 1000.

Errol Gulden (MID, $1.02M) – owned by 334 coaches

Gulden has always been a premium midfielder and is coming off 114. Get onboard!

Jeremy Cameron (FWD, $852,000) – owned by 197 coaches

Second-most traded in player so those numbers will change as coaches chase his run home.

Matt Rowell (MID, $1.14M) – owned by 159 coaches

Rowell has now hit 100-plus in his last 10 games where he has averaged 118. Unreal!

Matt Rowell in action during the R20 match between Gold Coast and Brisbane at People First Stadium on July 26, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

George Hewett (MID, $905,000) – owned by 33 coaches

After scores of 122 and 116, Hewett's stocks are rising quickly. Very unique.

Shaun Mannagh (FWD, $870,000) – owned by eight coaches

After scores of 84, 97 and 144, Mannagh is the forgotten forward with a great run home.

Brayden Fiorini (MID, $949,000) – owned by six coaches

Got it done again last week with 107 and has now averaged 111 in his last three games.

Nick Vlastuin (DEF, $866,000) – owned by zero coaches

No one owns Vlastuin inside the top-1000? He has now averaged 103 in his last four games.

Nick Vlastuin during the round 21 match between Gold Coast and Richmond at People First Stadium, August 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Most traded in

Jayden Nguyen (DEF/MID, $231,000)

Jeremy Cameron (FWD, $852,000)

Max Holmes (DEF/MID, $1,082,000)

Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $967,000)

Jy Farrar (DEF, $374,000)

With some coaches opting for the traditional 'one up - one down' trade this week, they are doing so via Jayden Nguyen (DEF/MID, $231,000). Even though bench cover is still important, cash is even more so, and Nguyen certainly offers that.

Jy Farrar (DEF, $374,000) finds himself coming off scores of 88 and 71, and could be used as that looping bench option at D7. This is a popular play for some coaches at this stage of the year, however, it's also a play that can cause confusion and chaos at the same time.

Jy Farrar celebrates during the round 21 match between Gold Coast and Richmond at People First Stadium, August 02, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Most traded out

Connor Rozee (MID/DEF, $989,000)

Tom McCarthy (DEF/MID, $685,000)

Angus Clarke (DEF, $468,000)

Christian Petracca (MID/FWD, $846,000)

Harry Rowston (MID, $425,000)

With 'tag alerts' around the likes of Butters, Merrett, Anderson and many more this weekend, maybe coaches need to consider they trade of Connor Rozee (MID/DEF, $989,000) who is set to play after missing last weekend due to illness. Rozee could offer a 'safe' 100 in a time of so much uncertainty.

Tom McCarthy (DEF/MID, $685,000) has been sensational since debuting in round 14 where he has gone on to average 84, the highest of all the rookies from 2025. His draw only gets harder from this point onwards as he meets Adelaide, Bulldogs and Sydney on the run home.

Tom McCarthy during the round 16 match between Collingwood and West Coast at Marvel Stadium, June 28, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Draft: One-week wonders

A strategy in Draft is to find one-week streaming options. This means finding a player who has low ownership (most likely on the waiver wire) and is an option for a one-week play. You may require a player like this to fill any holes in your team while you wait for an injured player to return or for one of your players to gain dual-position status.

Here are some players with low ownership that might be worth a punt on for this week.

Tom Cole (DEF) v Adelaide

For those running deep drafts, Cole is one to consider after scoring 80-plus in three of his last four games. He managed 83 last week and is sitting on the waiver wire in 94 per cent of draft leagues.

Cooper Lord (MID/FWD) v Gold Coast

Out of nowhere, Lord attended 71 per cent of Carlton's CBAs last week due to a tagging role he played on Caleb Serong (66). He scored 87 and could have the role again against Noah Anderson.

Shannon Neale (FWD) v Essendon

After scoring 106 last week, Neale finds himself back in this section once again. He features in just 15 per cent of leagues and meets the Bombers on Friday night ... could have a day out!

Shannon Neale celebrates a goal during Geelong's clash against Richmond in round 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Draft: Captain smokies

In Draft, every player is unique so it's important to think outside the box when it comes to finding a captain. Here are some options to consider if you're a lucky owner.

Jack Sinclair v Richmond @ the MCG, SAT 1.20pm AEST

Match-ups don't get any easier than this and Sinclair is a genuine captain option, if you can forgive him for his disappointing 81 last week. He has scored 134, 116, 105, 121 and 100 in his last five against the Tigers. Forgive him!

Bailey Dale v Melbourne @ the MCG, SUN 3:15pm AEST

A little left field but this is the type of game where Dale could explode. Firstly, he shouldn't cop any attention and meets a team he had 114 against last year. The Dogs will have this their own way and Dale will be out to cash in.

Bailey Dale and Jake Riccardi during the round seven match between GWS and Western Bulldogs at Manuka Oval, April 26, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Jordan Dawson v West Coast @ Optus Stadium, SUN 5:10pm AEST

Coming home with Dawson as your captain in the final round will send shivers down your opponent's spine. He scored 139 against the Eagles earlier this year and even posted 123 against them in 2024. Capable of something huge!

Live Teams Show

Calvin's best captains

Your captain scores you double points and as always, we need all the points we can get. Make sure you tune in when The Traders go live at 6.15pm AEST on AFL.com.au or via the AFL Live Official App to see who Calvin has in his top five and who The Traders are locking in as their captain options for the round ahead.

