Follow it LIVE: Hawthorn v Collingwood from 7.30pm AEST

HAWTHORN and Collingwood meet in a finals-shaping clash at the MCG on Thursday night.

The Hawks (13-7) fell short in a loss to Adelaide last week as they fight for their top-eight spot.

And they will also be without star midfielder Will Day for the rest of the season due to a foot injury in a huge blow. Winger Harry Morrison is also out through injury, opening the door for veteran Luke Breust to be named for just his sixth game of 2025, while Changkuoth Jiath is also in.

A victory over the Magpies, who have lost three of their past four games, would put the Hawks back on track for a finals berth.

Collingwood was well beaten by Brisbane last week and is now not only fighting for a top-two spot, but its place in the top four.

Bobby Hill is out with illness, along with the axed Charlie Dean and Oleg Markov but the Pies have been boosted by the returns of defensive pair Jeremy Howe and Billy Frampton, along with Tom Mitchell.

Hawthorn v Collingwood at the MCG, 7.30pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Hawthorn: Luke Breust

Collingwood: Ned Long