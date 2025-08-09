The list of candidates to replace Simon Goodwin has shortened

John Longmire during Sydney's match against Collingwood in R22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER Sydney premiership coach John Longmire has ruled himself out of the vacant Melbourne head coach role.

Longmire had appeared among the top candidates, along with Adam Simpson and Nathan Buckley, to replace 2021 premiership coach Simon Goodwin, who was sacked this week.

But the Swans confirmed to AAP on Saturday that Longmire would not be pursuing the role at Melbourne.

Longmire stepped down last November following last year's thumping Grand Final loss to Brisbane, his fifth decider in 14 years at the helm, with Dean Cox replacing him.

He remained at the Swans, taking up the role of executive director of club performance.

Longmire has said he is not yet ready to return to the coaching fray.

The Melbourne job is the only vacancy currently up for grabs after Carlton committed to coach Michael Voss for next season.

Buckley and Simpson now appear the clear frontrunners to replace Goodwin, with Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley, who finishes up at season's end, indicating he won't coach next year.

Former Essendon coach James Hird is also understood to have ruled himself out of contention.

Collingwood assistant Hayden Skipworth appears the best of the untested options, while interim Melbourne coach Troy Chaplin has confirmed he won't pursue the full-time role.

Chaplin will lead the Demons for their final three games of 2025, against the Western Bulldogs, Hawthorn and Collingwood.

While the Demons are out of the finals hunt, they can strike a savage blow to the Bulldogs' September chances if they win Sunday's game at the MCG.