BRISBANE makes the trip west to take on Fremantle in a clash with huge finals implications on Friday night.

After losing two of their past three games, the Lions are right back in the finals fight at 14-1-6.

A loss to the Dockers (15-6) would put them under enormous pressure heading into a clash with Hawthorn in round 24.

Fremantle, meanwhile, has won 11 of its past 12 games to put itself in the frame for a top-four finish.

Fremantle has made one change, with Corey Wagner coming in for Isaiah Dudley.

After playing his first game in more than two years last week, Tom Doedee has picked up another injury and will be missing for the match, while Henry Smith, Deven Robertson and Will McLachlan have all been omitted.

Luke Beecken earns a debut and will start the game as the sub, while Ryan Lester, Brandon Starcevich, Sam Day also come into the Lions' side.

Nat Fyfe starts as Fremantle's sub.

Fremantle v Brisbane at Optus Stadium, 6.35pm AWST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Fremantle: Nat Fyfe

Brisbane: Luke Beecken

Meanwhile, St Kilda will be aiming for a fourth straight win when it takes on injury-hit Essendon at Marvel Stadium in the first of the Friday night games.

The Saints now have eight wins in 2025 after overcoming Melbourne, North Melbourne and Richmond in the past three weeks.

A clash against the injury-hit Bombers gives the Saints a chance to win four straight games for the first time since the start of 2023.

Essendon has lost 10 consecutive games, but has been competitive in the past fortnight in losses to Sydney and Geelong.

Kyle Langford is back for Essendon, while Rhys Unwin will debut and Saad El-Hawli has been recalled. Zach Merrett (hand), Dylan Shiel (suspension) and Archer May (ankle) will miss.

St Kilda has made three changes, with Alex Dodson to debut and Lance Collard and Tobie Travaglia recalled. Hunter Clark, Max Heath and Liam Henry come out of the side.

Essendon v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 7.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Essendon: Saad El-Hawli

St Kilda: Lance Collard