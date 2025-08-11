The Match Review findings from Sunday's round 22 games are in

Rory Laird bumps Jamie Cripps during Adelaide's clash against West Coast in round 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE veteran Rory Laird is set to miss Saturday night's blockbuster against Collingwood, while West Coast co-captain Liam Duggan has also been banned.

Laird caught Jamie Cripps high with a late bump as he rushed to put pressure on the Eagles forward during the Crows' nine-point win at Optus Stadium on Sunday.

The 31-year-old has been offered a one-game ban after the Match Review Officer graded the incident as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact.

Laird, who has played 19 games this year, is set to miss the huge clash against the Magpies.

Duggan is set to miss the rest of the home and away season for his high bump on Riley Thilthorpe.

The Eagles co-captain caught Thilthorpe high in the third quarter, with the Crows star leaving the ground for treatment before returning to play a key role in Adelaide's comeback win.

The MRO has offered Duggan a two-match ban, grading the incident as careless conduct, high impact and high contact.

He is set to miss matches against the Western Bulldogs and Sydney.