Brad Lloyd arrives for the 2022 trade period at Marvel Stadium on October 3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON has parted ways with football boss Brad Lloyd.

Lloyd will see out the final eight days of the club's season, before finishing after the side's round 24 clash against Essendon.

The decision comes at the start of an off-season where the Blues are expected to make significant changes within their football department, following a disappointing 7-14 season.

Carlton announced last week that incoming chief executive Graham Wright had endorsed senior coach Michael Voss to lead the side into 2026, a recommendation that was unanimously backed by the club's board.

However, it's understood Lloyd was informed this week of the club's decision following seven seasons at Ikon Park that included a preliminary finals berth in 2023 and another finals appearance in 2024.

Lloyd, who was previously list manager at Fremantle, oversaw a Carlton football program that has been led by senior coaches Brendon Bolton, David Teague and Voss since arriving at the club in August 2018.

Wright, who is due to officially commence his role as the club's CEO this Friday, said the club would begin its hunt for a new football boss immediately but refused to put a timeline on when the process would be complete.

"Firstly, I want to thank Brad for his tireless effort and commitment to our football club over his seven years of service," Wright said.

"Brad has been a central part of Carlton in recent years: he has progressed and led the football department through some significant adversity during that time, as well as back-to-back finals appearances.

"Brad’s commitment to see out the final two weeks of the season speaks to his dedication and care for those around him. He is a great football person, well-respected right throughout the industry, and we wish Brad the very best for what the next chapter holds for him.

"The recruitment process for the General Manager of Football role will commence immediately. While there is no set timeline, we will be sure to update our members once this appointment has been made."

Graham Wright at Collingwood training in 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Speaking last week, Voss said he had yet to be briefed by the club on potential changes to the club's football department around him after being guaranteed of his future by the Blues' board.

"It hasn't been a discussion to this point in time," Voss said last Friday.

"We've all been locked in on what we need to be able to do. There might be discussions around what other people are talking about, but it's not our discussions. We anticipate that once we have the right time and we get a little bit of breathing room, we'll start to think about that a bit more. But it's not now."

More to come