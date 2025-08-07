Michael Voss ahead of Carlton's game against Brisbane in R18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON has unanimously backed in coach Michael Voss to lead the team into 2026, with incoming chief executive Graham Wright providing an emphatic recommendation to the club's board that he guides the side into next season.

The Blues went through a marathon board meeting on Wednesday night, where Voss' tenure was a significant point of discussion, but the club emerged united on Thursday that the senior coach would see through his contract into next year.

"Last night, Graham presented a recommendation to the board of directors that Michael remains as our senior coach into next season," Carlton president Rob Priestley said in a statement on Thursday.

"This recommendation was unanimously endorsed by the board."

Graham Wright at Collingwood training in 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Voss' future has been thrown into the spotlight this season following a dismal 7-13 campaign, which has seen the Blues dramatically fall from finals contention.

Several key players are subsequently considering their futures at the club, with ruck Tom De Koning weighing up a lucrative free agency offer to join St Kilda and father-son Jack Silvagni contemplating an exit to fierce rivals Collingwood.

A decision on whether Voss would see out his contract next season was further speculated upon after Melbourne sacked premiership coach Simon Goodwin earlier this week in an effort to chase experienced replacements.

But the Blues have emphatically rejected the notion Voss could depart at season's end, completely throwing their support behind the former Brisbane champion.

Michael Voss leaves the Carlton huddle at three-quarter time during the Blues' loss to North Melbourne in round 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"For the last few months, Graham and Michael have been meeting regularly, during which time they have been engaged in open and honest dialogue with one another on what is required for us to evolve as a football side," Priestley said.

"Michael's ability to lead our football club this year in the face of incredible pressure has displayed the attributes of a strong and selfless leader.

"Carlton always comes first for our coach, and Graham and Michael share a clear and aligned view on the opportunities to improve football performance.

"We want to make it absolutely clear that Michael Voss is the coach of the Carlton Football Club and he will remain the coach of the Carlton Football Club."

Voss took over the side ahead of the 2022 season and has an 86-106-2 record in charge, guiding the Blues to a preliminary final in 2023.

However, Carlton barely scraped into the finals last year before plummeting from contention midway through this season following a bitterly disappointing 0-4 start to the campaign.

Another lowly form patch late in the season has seen the Blues drop six of their past seven matches.