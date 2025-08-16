Craig McRae says his side is heading in the right direction despite another defeat

Craig McRae and Collingwood leave Adelaide Oval after the loss to Adelaide in R23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD coach Craig McRae said his side is "heading in the right direction" despite a fifth loss in six games leaving their finals fate up in the air.

Adelaide's nail-biting victory on Saturday night - before 54,283 spectators, the second-largest AFL attendance at Adelaide Oval - leaves Collingwood in fourth spot amid a jam of clubs.

CROWS v MAGPIES Full match coverage and stats

But coach McRae took heart from their display.

"We didn't get the four points but, internally, we know we're headed in the right direction," he said.

"There was a lot more pride in the way we went about it.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:15 Mini-Match: Adelaide v Collingwood Extended highlights of the Crows and Magpies clash in round 23 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

12:52 'I know the belief is there, we know how to win': Nicks Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round 23’s match against Collingwood

08:15 'We didn't quite get the four points but we leave here not with our tail between our legs': McRae Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round 23’s match against Adelaide

08:15 Highlights: Adelaide v Collingwood The Crows and Magpies clash in round 23 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

03:39 Last two mins: Pies fall short as Crows see off late push The thrilling final moments between Adelaide and Collingwood in round 23

00:51 Of course it’s Daicos: Star Pie sets up grandstand finish Nick Daicos takes the responsibility off teammate Lachie Schultz and nails an absolute stunner to give Collingwood a huge chance late

00:56 ‘He is a cult figure, this man’: Thilthorpe sends stadium wild Riley Thilthorpe holds on to a clutch mark late in the final term and pops through the goal to drive the Adelaide faithful into a frenzy

01:00 ‘That is a genuine throw’: Keays hands footy to Crow Cumming through Adelaide opens the game up with a daring team goal, but commentators question if Ben Keays threw the ball to Isaac Cumming

01:30 Walker at work: Crows veteran turns contest in second term Taylor Walker drives Adelaide’s comeback in the second quarter with two goals and an assist

01:23 ‘That’s a disaster on the siren’: Crows fume after costly 50m Darcy Cameron gives the Pies a huge boost right before the first break as Adelaide concedes a crucial 50m penalty

00:56 Houston ignores the boos and unleashes typical rocket Dan Houston cops a hostile reception from the Adelaide crowd but answers with a trademark shot from distance

00:51 ‘Beast of a man’: The Fog lifts mood around Adelaide Oval Darcy Fogarty reels in a huge contested mark right in front of goal to get the home crowd buzzing

"We turned the narrative around internally again.

"We think that stuff will stack up, there's an energy to that, that will stack up."

Collingwood meets Melbourne at the MCG on Friday night: win, they'll play finals and could finish as high as second; lose, and there's a remote chance of missing the playoffs.

McRae, the 2023 premiership coach, noted the Adelaide game was his club's third game in 12 days.

Learn More 03:39

"I don't make excuses," he said. "But we do the maths, three games in 12 days - there's going to be a cost somewhere.

"We have had performances well below par and we don't want to use excuses.

"But when we have more time to prepare, we like to think we can get the type of performance we had tonight.

"But that's not always going to be the case. We have got to turn up.

"We got we got six days now to get ourselves ready to play Melbourne and control our own narrative."

Learn More 08:15

Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks says the proverbial lid is off in South Australia - except at one location.

The Crows' headquarters.

"The lid is not on in South Australia," Nicks said.

"The lid is on inside the four walls of our footy club because we know we have to stay in that space."

The ladder-leading Crows will enter the finals in top spot if they beat 17th-placed strugglers North Melbourne on Saturday.

Learn More 12:52

And even with an upset loss, Nicks' charges can't slip lower than second and will play two finals at home.

Nicks said the Crows, despite snapping an 11-game winless streak against the Pies, were not firing at peak form.

"We want to find our best form again," he said.

"We know we're going to have to be better when it comes to finals footy."

Learn More 08:15

Veteran on-baller Matt Crouch, who suffered a hip injury in round eight, appears unlikely to feature in the finals.

The 30-year-old returned for the past four games at state league level but missed this weekend's SANFL game.

"He will just take it easy for a little bit now ... he's getting a little bit of soreness which is disappointing," Nicks said.

"We don't know exactly where that's at."