Harry Sheezel has helped the Kangaroos to a comfortable win over the Tigers

Harry Sheezel celebrates a goal during North Melbourne's clash against Richmond in round 23, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

HARRY Sheezel has equalled the all-time AFL disposal record in North Melbourne's 48-point victory over Richmond.

The 20-year-old picked up 54 disposals on Sunday afternoon in Hobart, on par with Tom Mitchell's effort for Hawthorn against Collingwood in 2018.

Sheezel, who also finished with two goals, surpassed the Kangaroos' club record of 44 – jointly held by Brent Harvey, Phil Kelly and Ryan Bastinac – in the fourth quarter.

He had a chance in the dying stages to have the League record to his own from a centre bounce but couldn't get his hands on the ball.

Sheezel reached 28 disposals and five clearances in the first half and went on with the job in the second.

No player had passed the 50-disposal mark since Brisbane's Lachie Neale in 2019.

The Kangaroos led by eight points at the main break but pulled away with an eight-goal third term in the 20.15 (135) to 13.9 (87) result.

North's fifth win of the year came at a cost, with Cam Zurhaar limping off with an ankle problem early in the second quarter after his leg was twisted in a tackle.

The Tigers had their own problems, with key defender Nick Vlastuin also hobbling off with an ankle injury after falling awkwardly.

North forward Paul Curtis joined in on the fun with a career-high five goals, featuring several snaps from tight angles, and a one-handed mark.

Remarkably, 11 of the top 12 disposal getters for the game wore blue and white.

Before a crowd of 11,176, the match was North Melbourne's final home game in Hobart at the end of a 13-year deal to play in Tasmania.

Tom Lynch started strongly for Richmond, kicking his team's first two majors and getting the better of Kangaroos defender Toby Pink for both.

He finished with three goals but could have had more if not for some wayward set shots.

North had more inside 50s (15-8) in the opening term but was wasteful, missing five consecutive shots at goal.

The Tigers took a seven-point lead into the second quarter before back-to-back goals from Curtis put the Kangaroos ahead.

Gun pair hurt in first half

Both teams were dealt an injury blow in the opening half as Roos forward Cam Zurhaar and Tigers star Nick Vlastuin were substituted with ankle injuries. Zurhaar got caught under a tackle from Tylar Young, while Vlastuin landed awkwardly as both sides were dealt blows in the first half.

Tigers make late, late change

Richmond made a very late change after Luke Trainor was withdrawn from the game in the warm-up. The Tigers initially named Kamdyn McIntosh as their substitute, but Trainor was withdrawn due to hamstring tightness and replaced by Steely Green, who was brought in as the sub.

Most disposals in a game

54 - Tom Mitchell, Haw v Coll, 2018

54 - Harry Sheezel, NM v Rich, 2025

53 - Greg Williams, Syd v StK, 1989

53 - Gary Ablett jnr, GC v Coll, 2012

52 - Barry Price, Coll v Fitz, 1971

51 - Scott Thompson, Adel v GC, 2011

51 - Lachie Neale, BL v Rich, 2019

50 - John Greening, Coll v Geel, 1971

50 - Tom Mitchell, Haw v Coll, 2017

50 - Tom Mitchell, Haw v GWS, 2018

50 - Tony Shaw, Coll v Bris, 1991

NORTH MELBOURNE 2.7 6.11 14.13 20.15 (135)

RICHMOND 4.2 6.3 7.9 13.9 (87)

GOALS

North Melbourne: Curtis 5, Trembath 3, Sheezel 2, Payne 2, Zurhaar, Whitlock, Simpkin, Powell, Logue, Konstanty, Davies-Uniacke, Darling

Richmond: Lynch 3, Campbell 3, Balta 2, Trezise, Rioli, McIntosh, Mansell, Green

BEST

North Melbourne: Sheezel, Xerri, Davies-Uniacke, Curtis, Parker, McKercher

Richmond: Lynch, Nankervis, Hopper, Ross

INJURIES

North Melbourne: Zurhaar (ankle)

Richmond: Vlastuin (ankle)

LATE CHANGES

North Melbourne: Nil

Richmond: Luke Trainor (hamstring tightness) replaced by Steely Green

SUBSTITUTES

North Melbourne: Matt Whitlock (replaced Cam Zurhaar in the second quarter)

Richmond: Steely Green (replaced Nick Vlastuin at half-time)

Crowd: 11,176 at Ninja Stadium