Follow all the action from Sunday's round 23 games

Follow it LIVE: North Melbourne v Richmond from 1.10pm AEST

NORTH Melbourne will be aiming to end a seven-game losing streak when it takes on Richmond at Ninja Stadium in Hobart.

The Kangaroos (4-1-16) have endured another disappointing season, but can lift themselves out of the bottom two with a win.

KANGAROOS v TIGERS Follow it LIVE

One of North's four wins this year came against the Tigers earlier in the campaign at the MCG.

The Tigers (5-16) have exceeded expectations for the most part in 2025 and almost overcame St Kilda last week.

The Roos welcome back skipper Jy Simpkin along with Paul Curtis and Matt Whitlock, while Riley Hardeman is out with concussion and Brynn Teakle and Zane Duursma have been dropped.

There's just one change for the Tigers with Luke Trainor coming in for Steely Green.

North Melbourne v Richmond at Ninja Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

North Melbourne: Matt Whitlock

Richmond: Kamdyn McIntosh

Learn More 01:53

Geelong will be hoping to avoid an upset loss when it visits the SCG to meet Sydney.

The Cats (15-6) are on track for at least a top-four finish after winning four consecutive games.

SWANS v CATS Follow it LIVE

But a clash against the surging Swans shapes as the most difficult of any of their recent outings.

Sydney is 11-10 and upset Brisbane last week for its seventh win in its past nine games.

Peter Ladhams comes in for Brodie Grundy, who is a massive loss for the Swans, with Will Hayward making his return from injury in place of Justin McInerney.

Geelong has added significant firepower up forward with Patrick Dangerfield and Jack Martin returning, in place of youngsters Jhye Clark and Mitch Knevitt.

Learn More 02:11

The Western Bulldogs continue their chase for a top-eight spot when they host West Coast at Marvel Stadium.

The Bulldogs survived a huge scare against Melbourne last week to claim a six-point win that kept their season alive.

BULLDOGS v EAGLES Follow it LIVE

While the Eagles have just one win this year, they gave ladder leader Adelaide a huge fright last week.

Andrew McQualter has made three changes to his side, losing Liam Duggan to suspension and Tom Gross and Archer Reid to injury. Noah Long, Bailey Williams and debutant Jacob Newton are the inclusions.

Father-son pick Jordan Croft will make his debut for the Dogs as one of two changes, with Laitham Vandermeer missing with concussion and Caleb Poulter omitted.