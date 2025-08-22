Max Gawn and Darcy Cameron compete in the ruck during Melbourne's clash against Collingwood in round 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD is eyeing a top-four spot when it meets Melbourne at the MCG on Friday night.

The Magpies (15-7) are also looking for a much-needed return to form after losing five of their past six games.

They fell just short to the Crows in a thriller in Adelaide last week, but a win on Friday night could be enough to secure a double chance.

It has been a miserable season for the Demons, who are 7-15 ahead of their final outing of 2025 and go into the clash unchanged.

Jeremy Howe returns in a boost for the Magpies' defensive stocks, with mid-season draftee Roan Steele also getting a run. They replace youngsters Ed Allan and Wil Parker.

Gold Coast can secure a finals berth for the first time in its history when it takes on a Port Adelaide side aiming to bid farewell to great Travis Boak and coach Ken Hinkley in style.

The Suns (14-7) needed one more win, against either the Power or Essendon, to feature in September.

But a trip to the Adelaide Oval could be tricky despite the Power's poor form.

Boak will play his 387th and final AFL game, while Hinkley will bid farewell after his 13th season in charge.

Port Adelaide is giving one final game to retiring Rory Atkins against his former club and has named debutants Harrison Ramm and Ewan Mackinlay. They come in for Ollie Wines, Josh Sinn and Will Lorenz.

The Suns have made just one change, with Lachie Gulbin in for his first match in place of Nick Holman.

