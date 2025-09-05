The AFL confirms the fixture for week two of the 2025 Toyota AFL Finals Series

Premiership Cup during the 2025 AFL Finals Launch at Lennox St Gallery on September 1, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

MINOR premier Adelaide will kick off the second week of the 2025 Toyota AFL Finals Series against either Greater Western Sydney or Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval on Friday night.

And fresh from the disappointment of its loss to Geelong, Brisbane will host one of Fremantle or Gold Coast at the Gabba on Saturday evening.

>> GET THE LATEST FINALS TICKETING INFO

The winners of the two semi-finals will move on to the preliminary finals, where the winners of the week one qualifying finals await - Collingwood and Geelong.

Geelong will play the victor of the Adelaide v GWS/Hawthorn semi-final, while Collingwood will host the winner of the Brisbane v Fremantle/Gold Coast semi-final.

Tickets for the two semi finals will go on sale on Monday, September 8, with timings and further information to be confirmed once final match-ups are known.

WEEK TWO FINALS FIXTURE

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 12



First semi-final

Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney/Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Second semi-final

Brisbane v Fremantle/Gold Coast at the Gabba, 7.35pm AEST