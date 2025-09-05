MINOR premier Adelaide will kick off the second week of the 2025 Toyota AFL Finals Series against either Greater Western Sydney or Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval on Friday night.
And fresh from the disappointment of its loss to Geelong, Brisbane will host one of Fremantle or Gold Coast at the Gabba on Saturday evening.
The winners of the two semi-finals will move on to the preliminary finals, where the winners of the week one qualifying finals await - Collingwood and Geelong.
Geelong will play the victor of the Adelaide v GWS/Hawthorn semi-final, while Collingwood will host the winner of the Brisbane v Fremantle/Gold Coast semi-final.
Tickets for the two semi finals will go on sale on Monday, September 8, with timings and further information to be confirmed once final match-ups are known.
WEEK TWO FINALS FIXTURE
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 12
First semi-final
Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney/Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 13
Second semi-final
Brisbane v Fremantle/Gold Coast at the Gabba, 7.35pm AEST