It promises to be a blockbuster preliminary final Saturday in the Smithy's VFL as Southport hosts Frankston at Fankhauser Reserve from 11.25am AEST and Footscray takes on Box Hill at Mission Whitten Oval from 2.10pm AEST for a spot in the Grand Final.

This will be the Sharks' third prelim final appearance in just five seasons in the competition, while the Dolphins are back in the last four for the first time in 28 years. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs enter their prelim on the back of a 12-match winning streak and are looking to atone after losing to Southport at the same stage last season. A goal on the siren saw the Hawks edge Brisbane last weekend to move into their first prelim since 2023.

The 2025 Smithy’s VFL Grand Final will be played at Ikon Park on Sunday, September 21 from 2:15pm.

The VFL home and away season will consist of 21 rounds, with every team to play 18 matches. The top 10 teams on the ladder will qualify for the finals series, which will conclude with the Grand Final on the weekend of September 20-21.

North Melbourne-Werribee came from behind to defeat arch-rivals Collingwood by six points to secure back to back VFLW premierships.

You will also be able to watch the best under-18 footballers in the country LIVE and FREE for the Marsh AFL National Championships.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2025 VFL and VFLW seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.

