The Cats must defy history if they are to return to the biggest stage again in 2026

Geelong players look dejected after their Toyota AFL Grand Final loss to Brisbane on September 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IT WILL be Geelong's turn to try prove history wrong in 2026.

The Cats were blown away in the second half as they suffered a 47-point loss to Brisbane in Saturday's Toyota AFL Grand Final.

With the disappointing performance, Geelong became the 13th team since 2000 to lose a decider by 40 points or more.

And none of the previous 12 have returned to the biggest stage the following year.

This year, Sydney was aiming to defy history after its 10-goal loss to the Lions in the 2024 Grand Final, but the Swans finished 10th to miss finals completely.

That means of the previous 12 teams to be belted in a Grand Final, seven have missed September altogether the following year.

The Swans, in 2015, went the furthest, losing a semi-final a year after their big loss to Hawthorn in the season decider.

That Sydney team is the only one to get beyond the first week of finals the year after a Grand Final belting.

There may be some question marks over Geelong heading into next year, given it entered this season with the fourth oldest list.

The Cats still hold a reliance on stars Patrick Dangerfield (35), Jeremy Cameron (32) and Tom Stewart (32), and the versatile Mark Blicavs (34).

But the likes of Max Holmes (23) and Bailey Smith (24) will continue to lead the midfield, with Hawthorn's James Worpel (26) expected to join as a free agent.

GF losses by 40+ points, since 2000

2024 – Sydney lost by 60 points

2025 – Finished 10th

2022 – Sydney lost by 81 points

2023 – Lost elimination final

2021 – Western Bulldogs lost by 74 points

2022 – Lost elimination final

2019 – Greater Western Sydney lost by 89 points

2020 – Finished 10th

2017 – Adelaide lost by 48 points

2018 – Finished 12th

2015 – West Coast lost by 46 points

2016 – Lost elimination final

2014 – Sydney lost by 63 points

2015 – Lost semi-final

2010 – St Kilda lost by 56 points (Grand Final replay)

2011 – Lost elimination final

2007 – Port Adelaide lost by 119 points

2008 – Finished 13th

2004 – Brisbane lost by 40 points

2005 – Finished 11th

2003 – Collingwood lost by 50 points

2004 – Finished 13th

2000 – Melbourne lost by 60 points

2001 – Finished 11th